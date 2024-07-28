AUGUSTA — Even before he crossed the finish line, Trevor Foley drew reactions of awe from those in the Ironman 70.3 Maine finishers’ chute.

It wasn’t unexpected the the leader of Sunday’s race was nearing the finish line on target for a time similar to last year’s winner. What was surprising is that the leader was about the top the podium just seven days after winning the 140.6 even in Lake Placid, New York eight days earlier.

“My body is trashed,” Foley said minutes after crossing the finish line. “I’m really tired. It was tough physically getting out of bed every day, but I was kind of running on adrenaline all week. It’s still worth it when you’re able to come out and get the win.”

Foley won the Ironman 70.3 Sunday in 3:39.27 to claim his second Ironman Pro Series race victory in as many weekends. It also marked back-to-back wins in the event for the Gainesville, Florida native, who won the Ironman 70.3 Maine in its debut as a pro race last year.

Foley beat out Matt McElroy (Huntington Beach, California; 3:42.52) and Sam Osborne (Rotorua, New Zealand; 3:44.39) to top the men’s podium. On the women’s side, Sarah True (Hanover, New Hampshire; 4:12.01) edged Jeanni Metzler (Boulder, Colorado; 4:12.42) and Hanne De Vet (Wuustwezel, Belgium; 4:13.11).

Foley ended the 1.2-mile swim portion along the Kennebec River in 18th place after a time of 20:56. Yet he moved into first midway through the biking section and maintained a consistent lead over McElroy for the rest of the 56-mile bike and throughout the 13.1-mile run.

Advertisement

“The last 20 minutes of the bike and the last 20 minutes of the run, I was blowing,” Foley said. “It was a lot more humid than it was here last year, but I’m glad I came back. My fiancée didn’t get to come last year, and I just loved the race, so I decided to come back. I knew it wasn’t going to be pretty, but I said, ‘Eh, (screw) it.’ ”

Whereas Foley had experience on this course from last year, McElroy and Osborne were competing in the event for the first time. The course, Osborne said, was more fulfilling than many others on the Ironman circuit with hills well-suited for his mountain-biking background.

“I like hills, so something like this really excites me,” Osborne said. “I got given a penalty for dangerous riding, which I feel was just me not being afraid to rail some turns. Fortunately, I was able to finish strong. … It’s a great course; it’s not dull like a lot of them.”

True trailed the womens’ competition for much of the race as De Vet finished the swim section tied for first before taking the lead early on the bike. She stretched her advantage over True to nearly three minutes toward the end of the biking portion.

Around the 7-mile mark of the run, though, True overtook De Vet for first. Metzler would also pass De Vet and pull within minute in a minute of True in the final 3 miles, True was able to hold off Metzler and earn the win.

“I felt pretty comfortable, but the race is never until you cross the finish line,” True said. “It was hot toward the end, and it was a really hard bike; it was up and down the entire time. It feels quite a bit like home with just that kind of rolling farmland that I really love.”

Like Foley on the men’s side, True also took part in the Ironman race in Lake Placid last weekend. After her body broke down at mile 18 during the biking portion of that event, which she led at the time, finishing the job in Augusta was a particularly satisfying feeling.

“It’s tough to bounce back after an Ironman, so I didn’t know how I’d feel today,” True said. “It’s not terrible. It was definitely hot; I’d kind of like to jump back into that water, to be honest with you. The current was really nice, and if it’s good enough for the sturgeon, it’s good enough for me.”

Roughly 2,500 athletes had been signed up for the race, which was in its second year as a pro race and third year overall. It will be held in the area through at least 2027 after the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce agreed with Ironman on a new three-year contract last year.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: