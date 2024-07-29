The Great State of Maine Airshow is set to make its yearly appearance in Brunswick this weekend, kicking off August with a sonic boom.

This year’s event, hosted at Brunswick Executive Airport, will feature multiple performers, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, alongside exhibits and static showcases of historic planes. The event is likely to draw thousands of attendees to Brunswick Landing (the former naval air station) and the surrounding area.

Ahead of the big demonstration, authorities are tightening down on safety measures. The Federal Aviation Administration has blocked off portions of Friday, Saturday and Sunday as “no-fly zones” within 2 miles of the airport. This means no pilots can operate aircraft within this area.

Police Chief Scott Stewart said that it’s important to remember that the no-fly zone designation includes drones. At the 2021 airshow, several spectators violated the no-fly order by putting their private drones in the air, he said.

Police emphasized the importance of using the Admiral Fitch entrance to the airport at Bath Road and Landing Road. Stewart said that the back gate to the airport will be closed Thursday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The show also will feature displays of planes including the Navy Legacy Fairchild PT-23 and 2x F-15 Strike Eagle. It will also host the exhibits Pratt & Whitney Thunderbird Engine Display, Bath Iron Works’ 53-foot STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) training trailer, and the Air Force Performance Lab.

The FAA no-fly zone will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Additional safety tips and entry restrictions are available online at greatstateofmaineairshow.us, where those interested can also purchase tickets. Gates for the show will open at 8 a.m. and close at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 and 4.

Additional information about FAA restrictions can be viewed on FAA.gov.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: