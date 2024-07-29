Maine Lobster Festival

Wednesday to Sunday. Harbor Park, Rockland. mainelobsterfestival.com

It’s time to don a bib and feast on one of Maine’s most delicious natural resources. The Maine Lobster Festival dates back to the late 1940s. One of the highlights of the festival is The Big Parade, which kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, and this year’s theme is “Through the Years.” Other festival events are the Steins & Vines tastings Thursday and Friday, the 10K road race and 5K walk/run on Sunday morning, and the International Great Crate Race on Sunday afternoon. Throughout the festival, there will be live music, entertainment, a craft show and much more.

Lyle Divinsky

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Singer-songwriter Lyle Divinsky and his golden pipes are taking the stage for a pair of shows at One Longfellow Square. The Maine native moved to Nashville in January but is spending most of August here. Divinsky said he’ll be playing entirely different sets and encourages fans to come on the two-night journey with him. Over the last few years, Divinsky has released several tracks, including the R&B tune “Negroni” and the soulful “All About You.”

Regina Spektor

8 p.m. Friday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $47.50 to $230. porttix.com

The first time Regina Spektor performed in Portland was in 2005 at Space. She outgrew that venue years ago and will be gracing the huge stage at Merrill Auditorium on Friday. The singer-songwriter and pianist, who was born in Moscow and moved to the U.S. in 1989 when she was 9 years old, has released eight albums since 2001, most recently “Home, Before and After” in 2022. She’s also known for the song “You’ve Got Time,” which she wrote for the Netflix show “Orange is the New Black.”

Cat Video Fest

5:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $9. rocklandstrand.com

For a chance to see some hilarious feline antics caught on camera, head to Cat Video Fest in Rockland. Hours of footage of cats living their best lives, tormenting their owners and performing acrobatic, often silly feats have been distilled into a 75-minute presentation that will immediately get its claws into you. Ten percent of proceeds will be donated to Pope Memorial Humane Society in Thomaston.

Wild Blueberry Weekend

Saturday and Sunday. Statewide. wildbluerries.com

They may be small, but they sure pack a ton of flavor, not to mention nutrition. Wild Blueberry Weekend celebrates the berry at 17 participating farms. They’ll be open for tours, and you can purchase enough blueberries to keep you well stocked for pies and jam for the foreseeable future. Hop online and peruse the map so you can navigate your way into blueberry bliss.

