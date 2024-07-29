The Rockland Public Library presents “How to Read a Book” with Maine author Monica Wood at 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, via Zoom. This event is free and open to all. In this program, Wood will read from and discuss her latest novel, “How to Read a Book,” and answer audience questions. The novel centers on themes of found family and forgiveness. Wood will also detail the research that went into writing the book and her writing process.

Wood, of Portland, is a novelist, memoirist and playwright; recipient of the Carlson Prize for contributions to the public humanities in Maine; and recipient of the Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance Distinguished Achievement Award for contributions to the literary arts. Her new novel has already secured translation rights in five countries. Her new play, “Saint Dad,” debuted in October 2023 at Portland Stage.

Woods’ previous novel, “The One-in-a-Million Boy,” was translated into 20 languages in over 30 countries. She is also the author of “When We Were the Kennedys,” a New England bestseller and winner of the May Sarton Memoir Award. Her short stories have been widely anthologized and featured on Public Radio International. Her nonfiction has appeared in the The New York Times, Literary Hub, Oprah Magazine, Down East, The San Francisco Chronicle, Martha Stewart Living, Parade and many other publications. Her play “Papermaker,” which broke attendance records for its debut at Portland Stage, has enjoyed many subsequent productions; and “The Half-Light,” which also broke attendance records, had its second production in October 2023 at Theatre 40 in Beverly Hills.

Attendees are invited to attend in the Community Room to watch Wood on screen and ask questions. For the Zoom link to watch from home or for more information, email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov by 4 p.m. on Aug. 1. Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St.

