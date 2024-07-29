Norway Savings Bank recently announced that Penny Anderson has been appointed assistant vice president and market manager for the bank’s two branches in Brunswick (83 Maine St. and 14 Gurnet Road) and the branch in Topsham (47 Topsham Fair Mall Road).

Anderson joined the bank’s team in 2020 as a personal banker for the Midcoast market, bringing 17 years of banking and leadership experience to the bank.

“Penny has worked in multiple lines of business in the financial industry with experience in team management, project management, sales, customer service, risk management, collections and lending,” Randy Easler, SVP senior retail banking officer, said in a prepared release. “She is lauded for her care of customers and for her commitment to giving back to the community.”

The Lisbon Falls resident serves on the executive board as treasurer for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Brunswick and also volunteers for United Way, People Plus, Tedford Housing and the Midcoast Athletic & Recreation Complex.

