PARIS — Novak Djokovic, who won, and Rafael Nadal, who lost, met at the net and hugged Monday after playing at the Paris Olympics in the 60th – and quite possibly last – installment of a record-breaking and often riveting rivalry between two tennis greats who share a mutual respect if not a close friendship.

The 6-1, 6-4 victory for Djokovic came in only the second round of the Summer Games – instead of a Grand Slam final, like nine previous head-to-head encounters – and was not the most scintillating contest, other than for a 20-minute interlude in the second set, when Nadal’s final push made things briefly competitive after he lost 10 of the first 11 games.

Afterward, neither Nadal, who is 38, nor Djokovic, 37, was willing to concede they won’t play each other again, even if that seems likely. Nadal certainly seems as if he could be close to retirement; he’s had two injury-filled seasons, needed hip surgery a little more than a year ago, and spoke in 2023 about 2024 being his farewell.

But he’s not done at these Olympics, pairing with Carlos Alcaraz in doubles for Spain, and said he’s a bit tired of getting asked every day about his future.

“I cannot live every single day with the feeling that it’s going to be, or not going to be, my last match. I come here, I try my best, I play. And when I decide to stop playing, or when I decide to keep going, I will let you know. I don’t know,” Nadal said. “If I feel that I am not competitive enough to keep going or physically I am not … ready to keep going, I will stop, and I will let you know.”

WOMEN’S TENNIS: Coco Gauff is making it look easy, adding a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Maria Lourdes Carle of Argentina in the second round of singles to her collection of lopsided results.

WOMEN’S RUGBY: Ilona Maher created a try and almost scored another as the U.S. reached the semifinals for the first time with a 17-7 win over Britain at Saint-Denis, France.

Now for the tougher part: a semifinal against defending champion New Zealand, which trounced China 55-5 in the quarterfinals.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Summer McIntosh, a 17-year-old Canadian, claimed the first gold medal of her just-burgeoning career with a dominating victory in the 400-meter individual medley at Nanterre, France.

McIntosh pushed the pace hard through the first half of the grueling race – the butterfly and backstroke legs – and was under her own world-record pace, but couldn’t keep it going. She touched in 4 minutes, 27.71 seconds, more than three seconds off the mark of 4:24.38 she set at the Canadian trials in May.

MEN’S GYMNASTICS: Japan surged past its longtime rival China to win team gold, and the Americans earned bronze for their first medal since 2008.

It was Japan’s eighth team gold and first since Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

MEN’S BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Chase Budinger, the former NBA player, and his partner Miles Evans beat France in straight sets to coast through their opening match.

“I really tried to use my basketball experience of playing in front of big crowds,” Budinger said after a 21-14, 21-11 victory. Budinger spent seven years in the NBA, mostly as a bench player for the Rockets and Timberwolves.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: The U.S. lost the first two sets to China in a pool play format where total points and sets won can become playoff tiebreakers. So China’s eventual five-set victory – both teams scored the same number of points – left the Americans with a sense of relief.

The U.S. will play its second match of the preliminary round Wednesday against Serbia, then meet France in the pool play finale Sunday. The top two teams in each of the three pools and the top two third-place teams will advance to the knockout round, with wins, total points, and set and point ratio used as tiebreakers.

DIVING: China has won more gold medals in the event than any other country, passing the United States when Lian Junjie and Yang Hao breezed to victory in synchronized 10-meter platform at Saint-Denis, France, the 49th gold medal in the country’s history.

Some record books list the U.S. with 49 golds as well, but the IOC considers a 1904 victory in a one-time event known as “plunging for distance” to be part of the swimming program, not diving.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO: The U.S. was handed a rare loss falling 13-11 to Spain at Daint-Denis, France, in a rematch of the final at the Tokyo Games.

The U.S. is going for its fourth consecutive gold medal. No team – men or women – has won four straight at the Olympics.

