SCARBOROUGH – Herman Willard Parlin, 78, passed away July 26, 2024. Born April 23, 1946, in Rockland. Herman dedicated his life to family, his country, and his community.

Following his graduation from Waldoboro High School in 1966, Herman honorably served in the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Coast Guard. After his military service, he transitioned into civilian life as a building contractor and later joined and retired with the U.S. Postal Service, where he continued to serve in his community with integrity.

Herman was an energetic person and always on the move. He put his all into every aspect of life, including work, family, dogs, friends, home, helping his neighbors, and a natural ability to make strangers feel like friends. He had a special fondness for making blueberry muffins and being an avid hunter. He loved his sweets, especially from the “Cookie Jar” and “Reds” ice cream. He loved to go dig a peck of clams and share with family and friends. He was a NE Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. Herman’s caring nature was apparent through his efforts to make those around him happy, particularly by engaging in activities they loved. When you drive by the Methodist Church in W. Scarborough, on route Rt. 1 heading south during the Christmas Holiday, be sure to look for the Nativity scene and think of Herman. He donated the Nativity scene to the Methodist Church.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 49 years, Sharon, and a loving family including: Terry (Ric) Budzko, Robin (Troy) Hill, Patty (Diane) Wren, David (Laurel) LaBonte, Michael (Kelly) Parlin, and Daniel (Pamela) Parlin. He was the oldest brother to Patricia (Bill) Aboud, Irma (Blake) Wotton, Sheila (David) Ball, and Ricky Parlin. His legacy extends to multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces. Herman was predeceased by his parents, Willard & Hilda (McLain) Parlin, and his son, Brian LaBonte.

The family invites loved ones and friends to gather in remembrance of Herman at the care of Hobbs Funeral Home. He will have Military Honors at 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, ME on Wednesday, 7/31/2024, visitation from 9am to 11am. Services will be held 11am to 12pm, and a reception following services at 12pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the US Department of Veterans Affairs of Maine or to your local school department.

﻿Here is the link to the US dept of VA of Maine in case you lose with copy/paste, you can link again by highlighting and right (ctrl) click on hyperlink–https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_online/#:~:text=How%20can%20I%20select%20a,to%20our%20secure%20donation%20portal

