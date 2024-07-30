The Boston Red Sox added right-handed reliever Lucas Sims in a deal with the Cincinnati Reds as Major League Baseball’s playoff-contending teams tried to stock up with reinforcements in the hours before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

In 110 appearances since the start of 2023, Sims, 30, owns a 3.27 ERA and has held opposing batters to a .190 average.

The 6-foot-2 righty brings a varied pitch mix to the table but primarily relies on a sweeper (47.% this year) – a pitch he added in 2022 – and four-seamer (36.5%). He throws the occasional cutter (7.7%) and curveball (6.1%), but has phased out the sinker, changeup, and slider he used early in his career.

Portes was ranked Boston’s No. 29 prospect by SoxProspects.com and was recently promoted from Florida Complex League (rookie ball) to Single-A Salem.

Sims will be a free agent following this season, but in the meantime, will provide a much-needed boost to the Boston bullpen. In the absence of Chris Martin and Justin Slaten (both on the 15-day injured list), the Red Sox blew seven leads in the seventh inning or later over their first eight games of the second half.

To make room for him on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated left-hander Brandon Walter for assignment.

Walter has missed the entire season due to a shoulder/rotator cuff injury.

Walter was a late-bloomer who emerged as one of Boston’s best pitching prospects a couple years ago despite being a 26th-round pick out of Delaware in the 2019 draft. He posted excellent numbers (2.92 ERA in 89⅓ innings) at Single-A Salem and High-A Greenville in his first pro season in 2021, then dominated nine starts at Double-A to start 2022. He came into 2023 as the No. 10 prospect in the system, as ranked by Baseball America, and debuted last June. He posted a 6.26 ERA while striking out 16 batters in 23 major league innings last season and owned a 4.60 ERA across 94 innings in Worcester.

Walter entered spring training as a top depth option for the Red Sox and was expected to start the year in the Worcester rotation. When camp broke, however, he stayed in Fort Myers after being diagnosed with a left rotator cuff strain. Walter hasn’t appeared in a game at any level this season and updates have been scarce on his status.

