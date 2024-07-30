Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will appear on the ballot in Maine this November.

The secretary of state’s office confirmed this week that Kennedy – son of the late Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy – had gathered approximately 4,800 signatures from registered voters.

“We’re proud that Mainers’ voices are being heard,” the campaign’s Maine state director James Donahue said in a statement. “We collected signatures from nearly all of our 500 municipalities, highlighting the enormous support for Kennedy in Maine.”

The campaign said it has now collected enough signatures to appear in the ballot in 34 states.

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer and prominent anti-vaccine activist, initially challenged President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary but then dropped out after it was clear he had little traction there.

Although he’s seen as a longshot, Kennedy could still impact the race in some states. Whether he will siphon off support from Republican Donald Trump or the Democratic nominee – likely Vice President Kamala Harris – is still unclear.

A poll of Maine voters released last week by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center showed Kennedy with 4% support, compared to 48% who favored Harris and 40% who said they backed Trump.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: