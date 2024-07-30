The Portland Sea Dogs scored twice in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the Erie SeaWolves 6-5 Tuesday night at Hadlock Field, matching their season-high winning streak of five games.

Portland has won five straight games twice earlier in the season.

After Erie took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th inning, Portland tied the game on an RBI single by Phillip Sikes, who went to third on a single by Alex Binelas. Calvin Coker was walked intentionally and Elih Marrero followed with the winning single to center field.

Sikes was 3 for 5 and Tyler McDonough was 2 for 4 with a homer.

Trei Cruz and Brady Allen each had three hits for Erie.

Theon Denlinger (1-3) pitched two scoreless innings to get his first win.

