An annual invitation to customers and community members to capture the beauty of Maine in a photograph drew 315 submissions from 109 photographers in June with 18 of the contributions set to adorn the 2025 Norway Savings Bank Desk Calendar. The $250 grand prize winner was William Nichols of Brunswick.

After a panel of judges comprised of NSB team members viewed the submissions, the winning photographs were selected. The photographers’ names and photograph locations will be listed on the back cover of the calendar.

Other photographers who had a picture or pictures selected were Jessica Skinner, South Portland; Rebecca Taisey, New Gloucester; Stephanie Rowland, Raymond; Diane Corliss, Standish; Dave Hursty, Norway; Dakoda Gerrish, Bridgton; Michael Leonard, Yarmouth; Terri Mahanor, Eaton, New Hampshire; Bitsy Copp, Cumberland; Michael Fillyaw, West Bath; Ida Atkinson, Steep Falls; James Long, Raymond; Kelcey Kimball, Oxford; Michael Kirk, Bath; and Siena Mitman, Cape Elizabeth.

The 2025 NSB Desk Calendar will be available in mid-November and all are welcome to stop by any branch to pick up one for free.

