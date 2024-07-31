Tick, tick, ew: tick season is now seven months out of the year in Maine. According to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, adult ticks are active April to June, then babies, or nymphs, are active May to July. Then the activity dies down until they mature in October to December.

Along with ticks comes the inevitable fear of tick-borne illnesses, particularly Lyme disease, which the Maine CDC expects to increase in caseload every year. It is an unwelcome synchronicity with warmer average temperatures brought about by climate change.

DID YOU KNOW? Lyme disease was first recognized in 1975 after many children were diagnosed with what was thought to be juvenile rheumatoid arthritis in Lyme, Connecticut. Ever consider backyard fowl? Ticks are a favorite food source for chickens, turkeys and other ground birds. It takes an extended deep freeze to kill ticks. With ever warming weather, that makes tick-borne diseases a potential year-round threat.

2,904 cases of Lyme disease were reported in Maine in last year. That’s compared to 1,100 cases in 2012, which was an all-time high at the time.

According to Joe Hyland, General Manager of Modern Pest’s Katahdin office, ticks used to be most prevalent in York, Cumberland and Knox counties. “Now, we see them in all 16 counties in Maine. The season is starting earlier and lasting longer,” he said. “People need to be careful.”

Being careful includes—but isn’t limited to—Hyland’s further advice:

• Regularly and thoroughly check for ticks after spending time outdoors

• Avoid brushing up against bushes, trees and high grass; on hiking trails, for example, walk in the center

• Following instructions, apply repellent with DEET

• Wear light colored clothing so you can see ticks that latch onto you

• Wear tight cuffs at sleeves and tuck pant legs into socks

• If you have wooded property to manage, cut back foliage and Modern Pest Services can spray your landscaping and around your home

The latter is especially important because contrary to popular belief, ticks don’t jump, fly or climb. Instead, they latch on to a leaf or tall blade of grass and wave their front two legs in hopes of finding a mammal to latch onto. Officially called “questing,” sometimes ticks will work as a team, joining legs to make a chain bound for a warm host.

What do you do when they quest for you?

If a tick does bite you, don’t panic. The CDC says a tick must be attached for at least 24 hours to transmit Lyme. So, if you do find one in close inspection of yourself, someone else, or your dog, Johns Hopkins Medical School advises the following:

• Don’t touch the tick with your bare hand

• Use a pair of tweezers to remove the tick: grab it firmly by its mouth or head as close to your skin as possible

• Pull up slowly and steadily without twisting until it lets go. Don’t squeeze the tick, and don’t use petroleum jelly, solvents, knives or a lit match to kill the tick

• Save the tick in a plastic bag so it can be tested for disease, if needed

• Wash the bite area well with soap and water, then apply an antiseptic to the site

• Call your healthcare provider

And the ultimate protection from Lyme disease is to stop a tick from ever latching on. Remember to always check for ticks during and after your own quests for outdoor fun, whether it’s spring, summer or fall.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: