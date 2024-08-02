Where do you live? Where do you want to live? Whether it’s a penthouse condo with amazing views or first-floor access with parking, a single-family home with an accessory dwelling unit in Westbrook, an income-producing multiunit, anything with a pool, on the lake in Windham, single-floor, mixed-use—we’ve helped clients buy or sell real estate across Maine for over 30 years and we’re still hard at work.

It’s been a busy season for us. These are just a handful of the properties we have sold or helped clients buy this year. Whatever you are looking for, we can help you make a change.

We have seen every type of property in every type of condition. We have stood by our clients on their best days and their worst. Julia and I simply have so much experience in our industry that there is no territory unfamiliar to us. We do so much more than fill out paperwork and open door for our clients. We have accompanied families on assisted living tours, helped clean floors or finish yard work, advised on renovations, and navigated complex title work.

The list could go on, but what’s most important is your unique situation and how you want to make a change. Your vision may be years in the making, with many details to work out. We hope to hear from you soon to help you make your plan of action. Contact us today.

Reach Tom or Julia Ranello at 207-838-1651 or email ranellogroup@gmail.com.



