SALES

Industrial

11F Gorham Industrial Parkway, LLC bought a 2,500± SF warehouse unit at 11F Gorham Industrial Parkway in Gorham from JEJC, LLC. Greg Hastings of The Dunham Group; Joseph Italiaander and Chris Gallagher of The Boulos Company.

Land

Windham Village Apartments LLC bought a 9± acre parcel at 770 Roosevelt Trail in Windham from B33 Windham II LLC. Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers.

EC Properties, LLC bought a 4.5± acre parcel at Gorham Industrial Park West, Lot 2 in Gorham from the Town of Gorham. Mike Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Office

MJO Holdings LLC bought a 5,796± SF building at 253 US Route One in Scarborough from VP Holdings, LLC. Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers; Chris Paszyc and Chris Romano of The Boulos Company.

Residential

DOMA Properties, LLC bought a 5,487± SF, 8-unit building at 142 Oxford Street in Lewiston from Dawson Holdings, LLC. Noah Stebbins and Roy Donnelly of The Boulos Company.

Retail

University Credit Union bought a 2,952± SF =building at 1001 Portland Road in Saco from ParkNorth Development, LLC. Mike Anderson and Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers; John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Cornwall Partners, LLC bought a 47,308± SF building at 179 Main Street in South Paris from M.H. Parsons & Sons Lumber Company. Joseph Italiaander and Chris Gallagher of The Boulos Company; Sandy Ellsworth and Kergan Thomann of RE/MAX Jaret & Cohn.

Mac’s Holdings, LLC bought a 1,984± SF building at 910 Minot Avenue in Auburn from The R. Gifford Family Limited Partnership. Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company; Craig Church of KW Commercial.

Purple Co. Management, LLC bought a 3,366± SF building at 431 Odlin Road in Bangor from Hancock Heights Holding Co., LLC. TC Haffenreffer and Bryan Plourde of The Dunham Group.

LEASES

Industrial

Johnson Controls Fire Protection, LP has renewed their lease of 5,457± SF at 30 Thomas Drive in Westbrook from 30 Thomas Drive, LLC. Justin Lamontagne of The Dunham Group; Cameron Foster of Boulos Company.

Dirt Direct LLC leased 5,060± SF of industrial space at 101 Pleasant Hill Road in Scarborough from 101 Pleasant Hill Rd LLC. Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Fastenal Company leased 5,000± SF of industrial space at 385 Rodman Road in Auburn from Northeastern Graphic Supply Inc. Joe Malone & Luke Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers; Sierra Lemieux of Fontaine Family Real Estate.

Veloink LLC dba C Bikes leased 1,200± SF of industrial/service space at 34 Northport Avenue in Belfast from DOMI LLC. Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Graywood, LLC leased 3,190± SF of industrial space at 60 Gray Road in Falmouth from Deering Avenue Associates, Inc. Jon Rizzo, SIOR and Sasha Phillips of The Boulos Company and Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company.

Alta Equipment leased 15,000± SF at 26 Washington Avenue in Scarborough from 26 Washington Ave, LLC. TC Haffenreffer and Sylas Hatch of The Dunham Group; Greg Hastings of The Dunham Group.

Freedom Xpress leased 4,000± SF at 36 Bartlett Road in Gorham from Hincks Realty, LLC. TC Haffenreffer and Sylas Hatch of The Dunham Group; Greg Hastings of The Dunham Group.

Coastal Med-Tech leased 12,000± SF at 45 Dowd Road in Bangor from Hardy and Associates. TC Haffenreffer and Sylas Hatch of The Dunham Group; David Hughes of Epstein Commercial Real Estate.

Office

Tree of Life Chiropractic, LLC renewed their lease of 1,022± SF at 32 Bell Street in Portland from Morrill Street Associates. Tom Moulton and Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group.

The Opportunity Alliance leased 3,584± SF at 175 Lancaster Street in Portland from WBP Commercial LLC. Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers; Peter Gwilym of Porta & Co.

JKB Solutions, Inc. leased 1,500± SF at 94 Auburn Street in Portland from MSP Properties 94 Auburn, LLC. John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Guardian Pharmacy of Maine, LLC renewed its lease of 13,922± SF at 3 Business Parkway in Brunswick from 3 Business Parkway, LLC. Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers; Tom Dunham and Greg Hastings of The Dunham Group.

Blackburn Financial leased 1,151± SF at 201 Main Street in Westbrook from Pride Properties Inc. John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers.

BrightBuilt Homes leased 3,112± SF at 95 Exchange Street in Portland from Top of Exchange LLC. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers; Jennifer Davies of Compass Commercial Brokers

The Family Center of Maine leased 8,034± SF at 6 Waterfall Drive in Saco from Park North Development, LLC. Sasha Phillips of The Boulos Company; Mike Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Efficiency Maine leased 6,405± SF at 701 Forest Avenue in Portland from CAM Cony, LLC. Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

State of Maine – Department of Administrative & Financial Services leased 4,274± SF at 23 Water Street in Bangor from Haymarket, LLC. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, of The Boulos Company; Molly Briggs of Epstein Commercial Real Estate.

State of Maine – Commission on Public Defense Services leased 3,497± SF at 64A Lisbon Street in Lewiston from The Gnecco Group, Inc. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, of The Boulos Company; John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers.

State of Maine – Commission on Public Defense Services leased 2,592± SF at 14 Access Highway in Caribou from Gagnon’s Rental Properties, LLC. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR of The Boulos Company.

Zinn Wealth Management leased 1,616± SF at 62 India Street in Portland from 62 India, LLC. Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company; Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Emilee Conrad Counseling, LLC leased 1,520± SF at 361 US Route One in Falmouth from 361, LLC. Brice O’Connor and Reese McFarlane of The Boulos Company.

Edgewater Orthopedic Physical Therapy, LLC leased 1,361± SF of office space at 631 Stevens Avenue in Portland from DC Baxter Woods II, LLC. John Finegan of The Boulos Company.

Vocational Resources leased 1,256± SF of office space at 22 Monument Square in Portland from Storrey Industries, LLC. Nate Stevens of The Boulos Company and Nate Roop of The Boulos

207 Laser and Integrative Med, LLC leased 1,000± SF at 45 Portland Road in Kennebunk from Bates Realty Company, LLC. Joseph Italiaander, Chris Gallagher, and Nate Roop of The Boulos Company; John Anderson of Investcomm Commercial Group.

Lifetime Opportunities and Training for a United Society, LLC leased 4,998± SF at 39 Mechanic Street in Westbrook from HHH1, LLC. Tom Moulton and Bret O’Brien of The Dunham Group; Chris Romano of The Boulos Company.

Portland Trust Company, LLC leased 2,964± SF at 2 Monument Square in Portland from 800 Northern Corp. Tom Moulton and Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group; Vince Ciampi of Porta & Co.

United Way, Inc. leased 250± SF at 550 Forest Avenue in Portland from Crossways Park, LLC. Tom Moulton and Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group; Justin Lamontagne of The Dunham Group.

iViews Imaging System, LLC leased 2,422± SF at 10 Moulton Street in Portland from Adriene Jane/Machie Glo, Inc. Sam LeGeyt and Jim Harnden of The Dunham Group.

Brennan & Rogers, PLLC leased 2,481± SF at 2 Storer Street in Kennebunk from Kesslen Mill, LLC. Sam LeGeyt Jim Harnden of The Dunham Group.

Trueline Publishing, Inc. leased 2,450± SF at 81 Bridge Street in Yarmouth from Dirigo Collective, Inc. Sam LeGeyt and Jim Harnden of The Dunham Group; Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company.

Wolfpack Realty, LLC leased 2,462± SF at 383 US Route One in Scarborough from MER Development. Tom Moulton and Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group; Marc Fishman of Keller Williams Commercial.

Retail

Studio Eastman, LLC leased 1,129± SF at 54 York Street in Portland from 54 York LLC. Joe Malone and Luke Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Cory Poulin leased 1,515± SF at 77 Hill Street in Biddeford from Fournier Properties, LLC. Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers.

SoPo Paws leased 1,229± SF at 740 Broadway in South Portland from WillCo LLC. Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Apotheosis Incorporated leased 2,999± SF at 509 Forest Avenue in Portland from DC 509 Forest, LLC. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, and John Finegan of The Boulos Company.

Maine Beauty Parlor, LLC leased 1,254± SF at 532 Main Street in Saco from Hannaford Bros Co., LLC. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

