Main Street Bath’s Movies in the Park continues Monday, Aug. 5, with “The Greatest Showman” at 8 p.m. at Library Park, 43 Summer St., Bath (rain date Aug. 12). The event includes a pre-movie dance-along tutorial with Mad Studio.

“Labyrinth” is showing at 8 p.m. on Aug. 19 (rain date Aug. 26) at Library Park, with a special performance by the Chocolate Church Arts Center before the movie.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating. Refreshments will be available at the Gazebo.

Also coming up from Main Street Bath in the next week: Nor’easters Barbershop Chorus, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Library Park; The Calypso Soldiers (rock fusion band), 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Waterfront Park; the Bath Municipal Swing Band, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Library Park; 2nd Chance Ukulele Band, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Library Park; and Women SongWriters in the Round, 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Waterfront Park.

