BRUNSWICK – Gloria E. Peaslee, 92, passed away from cancer on July 26, 2024, at her home in Brunswick.

Gloria was born on May 27, 1932, in Cambridge, Mass., the daughter of the late Clarence and Verna Thompson. Soon after, her family moved back to Maine and Gloria grew up in Portland, proudly attending Portland High School.

On July 31, 1954, she married Ralph W. Peaslee. A storm on that day and the loss of power could not stop the loving couple and their nuptials became a romantic candlelight ceremony. They raised their family in South Portland and saved enough to acquire their own business, eventually opening Ralph’s Tavern on Middle Street in Portland, a well-known stop for locals and sailors. After Ralph’s death, Gloria transitioned from working beside Ralph to becoming the owner, and she continued to run the business for many years. She then became the life partner of Lawrence Lydon.

A very hardworking individual, Gloria attended classes to become a personal care attendant for the elderly in her 60’s and continued this work into her 80’s, often caring for people younger than herself. Gloria truly embraced the role of grandmother and became known as “Gramma Ocean” for her love of the local beach where she would often bring her grandchildren.

Gloria was an adept poker player, teaching her grandkids the game, and winning many of the regular family card games. She also enjoyed bingo and would never turn down a trip to a casino. Gloria was a caring person, always ready to lend a hand, thriving on being needed. She enjoyed her daily walks, which would often be 2-miles or longer. As she aged and weather was not being cooperative, she’d be seen with her graceful “swagger” at the local mall into her 90’s.

An excellent cook, Gloria was known for her famous beans, spaghetti and meatballs, fish chowders, brownies, and her extra-special chocolate cream pie. In a complex world, she could find serenity in the simplest of things. Throughout her life she remained very close to her childhood friends, Dot, Irene and Dollie, or as they were often called, “Our Golden Girls.”

Gloria was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Peaslee, in 1975; sister, Lillian Lamarre, in 1959; brother, Westley Thompson; and her life partner, Lawrence Lydon. She is survived by her children, Sharon Maki and husband Ronald of Missouri, Reneé Norris and husband Bradford of Cape Elizabeth, Andrea Morgan of Brunswick, and Jeffery Peaslee and wife Debbie of New Sharon; 8 grandchildren, Anna, Jennifer, Christian, Kyle, Matthew, Hillary, Joshua, and Andy; and many great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m., Aug. 5, 2024, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Aug. 5, 2024, at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Burial will immediately follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress Street, Portland. To view Gloria’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Maine Cancer Foundation, 170 US Rte 1, Suite 250, Falmouth, ME 04105 or The Heart Foundation, 31822 Village Center Road,

Suite 208,

Westlake Village, CA 91361.

