Roman Anthony and Phillip Sikes combined for six hits, three home runs and six RBI, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 9-3 win Wednesday night against the Erie SeaWolves at Hadlock Field.

The Sea Dogs have won six straight, their longest win streak of the season.

Anthony blasted his 12th and 13th home runs of the season – a solo shot in the first and a two-run drive in the seventh.

Sikes was a double shy of a cycle. He hit a two-run homer in the third and an RBI single in the fifth.

Isaac Coffey (8-2) earned the win, allowing two runs on three hits through five innings.

GOLF

PRESIDENTS CUP: Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley will get some experience before leading the American team at Bethpage Black next year. Presidents Cup captain Jim Furyk picked Bradley to be an assistant in Canada this year.

Furyk already had named Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard and Kevin Kisner as his other assistant captains for the Sept. 26-29 matches at Royal Montreal.

In a surprise decision last month, Bradley was appointed Ryder Cup captain for the 2025 matches even though he has played in only two Ryder Cups and had never been involved in the back room.

HOCKEY

RUSSIA: Former Carolina Hurricanes center Evgeny Kuznetsov will return to Russia to continue his career, signing a four-year contract with SKA Saint Petersburg, the Kontinental Hockey League announced.

Kuznetsov’s contract with the Hurricanes was terminated two weeks ago by mutual agreement after he cleared unconditional waivers. Kuznetsov walked away from the $6 million salary owed to him in the final season of a $64.2 million, seven-year deal originally signed in 2017. Terms of his contract in the KHL were not announced.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC: A Nevada district judge denied a $335 million settlement in two UFC antitrust lawsuits brought by former fighters, potentially sending both sides back to the negotiating table.

Judge Richard Boulware set Aug. 19 for a status update for both cases with a tentative trial date on Oct. 28. He did not explain his decision, but an opinion will be forthcoming.

The two lawsuits by former fighters allege that the UFC attempted to act as a monopoly and thus limited the fighters’ ability to maximize their earnings.

