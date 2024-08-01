Bonny Eagle senior gets

Mitchell scholarship

Bonny Eagle High School senior Kallie Warner was named to the 2024 list of Mitchell Institute scholarship recipients. She is among 184 students statewide to be given the awards.

The Mitchell Institute is a Maine-based nonprofit and research organization founded by U.S. Senator George Mitchell. Its goal is to improve college outcomes for students in every community in Maine. Each scholar receives $10,000 towards their college education as well as ongoing assistance with development and funding opportunities for activities related to career building.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on July 31, 1974, that the Dorcas Society of Hollis and Buxton was to present the play “The Old Peabody Pew” with two performances on Aug. 9 at the Tory Hill Church. The annual Dorcas Fair was to be held the following day on the church lawn.

