LEWISTON — City staff and volunteers working on this year’s Lewiston-Auburn Balloon Festival are making a final fundraising push and last-minute preparations with the three-day event only two weeks away.

Organizers say they are feeling confident that this year’s festival will be well-received — especially with only a few months’ planning — with new features, the return of a carnival, a slate of musical performances and more.

According to the festival website, 14 balloons will take part in the festival between Aug. 16-18 in Simard-Payne Memorial Park on Beech Street.

After the original organizers of the Great Falls Balloon Festival announced its cancellation in May, the cities of Lewiston and Auburn stepped in to run it. In recognition of that, the name was changed.

But while it may have felt like a scramble, organizers say the unique situation this year led to renewed energy around the festival. Sponsorships began rolling in, vendors and events came back, and new features were added. Former Mayors Mark Cayer and Jason Levesque were brought on board to lead the sponsorship effort, and the State Office of Tourism awarded the cities a $60,000 grant.

Nate Libby, Lewiston’s deputy director of economic development who has taken the city lead on festival planning, said Thursday that the effort has so far raised $144,650 in donations.

“The sponsorship committee led by the two former mayors is continuing to solicit donations and we’re feeling good about hitting the goals we’ve set out on both the revenue and expense sides,” he said.

The budget presented to the City Council in mid-June had a goal of $170,000 in sponsorships and donations. Libby said the budget also included $43,000 for events and entertainment, but that number has been pared back as entertainment vendors have been secured at or below budget.

“As a result, we’ll likely need to raise less than the $170,000 we set as the goal back in mid-June,” he said.

Levesque said Thursday that he’s confident “we raised enough to run the most successful balloon festival in years.”

Mel Hamlin, who has been working with the cities to secure volunteers and balloonists, said the thought of the festival not happening this year motivated people to step up. She said they have 75 volunteers secured, and she praised the business community for “really stepping up” as well.

Hamlin said the festival will feature 14 balloons, 10 regular-shaped and four “special-shaped” balloons.

Cathy McDonald, who has helped organize both the Liberty Festival and balloon festival for years, said she’s feeling good two weeks out. McDonald has been coordinating the nonprofit food booths as well as entertainment. She said some musical acts changed their schedule in order to be part of this year’s festival.

“I’m really excited,” she said.

McDonald said the fees for nonprofits involved in this year’s festival were reduced considerably, meaning the organizations will take home more.

Lewiston recently announced the lineup of musical acts, which includes Denny Breau and Motor Booty Affair performing Saturday, and “American Idol” alum Julia Gagnon performing Sunday.

According to Libby, residents will start to see preparation in and around Simard-Payne Memorial Park on Sunday, Aug. 11, and a lot more activity on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Emerson Toyota, the Auburn car dealership, is the festival’s top sponsor. According to the festival website, other sponsors include Platz Associates, the city of Auburn, the Levesque family, Central Maine Healthcare and Northeast Charter.

Angelynne Amores, director of communications in Lewiston, said new portions of the festival include the Motors on Main classic car show, taking place at Festival Plaza in Auburn from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

She said the addition signifies the “engagement” between both cities to make the festival special this year. After a couple years away, the carnival will also return, running throughout the weekend along Lincoln Street near the Station Grille.

Amores also said the addition of Maine Micro Artisans to the maker’s market expands the feature by bringing in talent from all over the state, in addition to local artists involved.

Like others involved, Amores also lauded Cayer and Levesque for their work to secure sponsorships in such a tight window.

“They’ve been a powerhouse,” she said.

Reached Thursday, Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline said he’s “grateful for the business community rallying around the balloon festival.”

“Not only does the balloon festival mean a lot to our local economy, it means a lot to our families and residents as well. The balloons are almost as big as the kids’ smiles.”

