“Love Letter to my ancestors,” by Yashu Derisala

a pair of eyes watch me and judge me.

they seek sadistic entertainment.

mouths twisting and turning the letters of my identity

but

they don’t know.

they don’t understand.

even when you twist the rhymes of my ancestors,

the beauty remains.

endless possibilities with immense meaning

forming a beautiful melody.

a reminisce of the echoing cries of my ancestors.

a reminder of their existence

a symbol of resistance

a love song

from the people i love most

no matter how many difficulties we may face

“STONECALL,” by Signature MiMi

The wind whispered my name

as a branch reached out and waved at my wandering spirit.

My attention captured by reddened hues

bouncing on cue

as the wind continues

to carry my name across the ridge.

My body

notices a stone being

in the midst of reflecting.

I ask to come closer and suddenly the messages appear more vividly.

This dream I am awake in is shapeshifting here.

How boldly I dare to question where I am

knowing it is exactly

where I am supposed to be.

Trusting my feet,

I let them rest.

As my body tempers,

my movements become still.

As stone

supports my being

I feel held.

Gravity forcing a hug

I want to be a part of.

I listen to the heart beating beneath me.

In sync

I breathe.

Downloading naturally.

Imagining

what could be

if the act of slowing down

really meant that I am ready…

My eyes refocus internally.

Suddenly I am not the only one breathing.

I hold my breath and let it out with relief.

Even when I think I am alone,

I am reminded some beings choose not to be seen.

Even when I’m feeling stuck between a rock and a hard fate

I search for ways to reclaim sacred space

using tools I picked up along the way.

Protecting the strides towards inner peace I’ve paved.

I find moments to meditate and give thanks.

Reclaiming wisdom that runs through my veins.

I’m still growing through the pain…

Still learning the errors in my ways…

Still earning credit towards better days…

Still loving in place and

honoring my pace.

Still remembering the wind whispering my name

in

a

language

older

than

words.

Copy the Story Link

Related Headlines Portland names its next poet laureate and introduces a new youth role

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: