“Love Letter to my ancestors,” by Yashu Derisala
a pair of eyes watch me and judge me.
they seek sadistic entertainment.
mouths twisting and turning the letters of my identity
but
they don’t know.
they don’t understand.
even when you twist the rhymes of my ancestors,
the beauty remains.
endless possibilities with immense meaning
forming a beautiful melody.
a reminisce of the echoing cries of my ancestors.
a reminder of their existence
a symbol of resistance
a love song
from the people i love most
no matter how many difficulties we may face
“STONECALL,” by Signature MiMi
The wind whispered my name
as a branch reached out and waved at my wandering spirit.
My attention captured by reddened hues
bouncing on cue
as the wind continues
to carry my name across the ridge.
My body
notices a stone being
in the midst of reflecting.
I ask to come closer and suddenly the messages appear more vividly.
This dream I am awake in is shapeshifting here.
How boldly I dare to question where I am
knowing it is exactly
where I am supposed to be.
Trusting my feet,
I let them rest.
As my body tempers,
my movements become still.
As stone
supports my being
I feel held.
Gravity forcing a hug
I want to be a part of.
I listen to the heart beating beneath me.
In sync
I breathe.
Downloading naturally.
Imagining
what could be
if the act of slowing down
really meant that I am ready…
My eyes refocus internally.
Suddenly I am not the only one breathing.
I hold my breath and let it out with relief.
Even when I think I am alone,
I am reminded some beings choose not to be seen.
Even when I’m feeling stuck between a rock and a hard fate
I search for ways to reclaim sacred space
using tools I picked up along the way.
Protecting the strides towards inner peace I’ve paved.
I find moments to meditate and give thanks.
Reclaiming wisdom that runs through my veins.
I’m still growing through the pain…
Still learning the errors in my ways…
Still earning credit towards better days…
Still loving in place and
honoring my pace.
Still remembering the wind whispering my name
in
a
language
older
than
words.
