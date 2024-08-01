It’s summertime, which means my girls are home more than they would be normally. And it’s so lovely to have them around, even though we are, of course, reminded of things that used to annoy us when they lived with us full time, like leaving the lights on overnight or wet towels in the bathroom.

But really, who cares when there are also so many amazing little moments that happen, which I no longer take for granted and treasure more than ever.

Like this afternoon, when Violet and Juliet stopped by to have lunch with me before putting Violet back on the train to her apartment in Boston

“Will you buy us Big Top Deli if we bring you some?” was the text I got around 11:30 this morning, followed by: “We’ll come eat with you at your office … ”

And with that statement, it was a done deal, as I wouldn’t trade anything for having my kids drop in — just because they want to see me (of course, it helps if I buy them lunch!).

Earlier this week, I had dinner with all my girls, including my niece Mia, and afterwards we went out for an ice cream. Normally, I don’t eat a lot of sweets, but it seemed like just the right sort of 90-degree evening to enjoy sweets with my sweets. And we had really good “grown-up” conversations while sitting in the car eating our melting indulgence. It is amazing that this group of young daughters has become more like my friends and adult confidants. It’s truly lovely and I’m so blessed.

These small moments in life are something I am more aware of these days as I get older. I wonder if it is part of becoming older and wiser? Because I am really starting to appreciate the little things, like dropping off soup and a little treat for my dear friend Jeanne Mayo on her 93rd birthday. Her home was filled with flowers, cards and balloons, and the phone rang off the hook; however, I know that sharing soup with her was a really special and valuable time for both of us as we sat on her back porch and marveled at her perennials in bloom and the birds that had nested.

Another special moment last month was spending five minutes outside at the basketball hoop with a bunch of kids from the Teen Center and having them be OK with me taking their pictures. They’ve grown to trust me, and I deeply appreciate that. They have forged true friendships upstairs through the course of the school year, and I know that I will see their happy, shining faces through the summer. I well remember them as reticent to even look in my direction back in September, and now they’ll say hi to me out in the community. It’s amazing.

Another Teen Center moment I wouldn’t trade for the world happened a couple weeks ago on the last day of school. Two young men started at the Teen Center in sixth grade at 11 years old. Fast forward seven years, and I found them getting out of their car at the center on the very last day of their senior year of high school. They came straight to the Teen Center wanting to see Taylor, decompress from stressful final exams and talk about their future plans of going to EMT school and working all summer. It really made my heart swell to have those boys come back to see us. They’ve been in and out for years, they’ve worked Music in April many times, they’ve gotten off the bus and rolled up our stairs hundreds of times, so to have them here on the last day of school brought tears to my eyes.

And last night, I shared a moment in the yard with my husband, Jonathan. We stood outside and marveled at a perfect rainbow. As we wrapped our arms around each other’s waists, we leaned in close and Jonathan whispered, “I think we’ve found the pot of gold.”

It was a fleeting pause in time that was gone in a flash, not unlike most of the moments in my life these days. And I will treasure it always.

I hope that these warmer, sunny days bring each of you the time to appreciate the small moments. To find your rainbows, eat the ice cream and love the people around you. I’m sure they will love you back!

Stacy Frizzle-Edgerton is executive director of People Plus, a Brunswick community and senior center.

