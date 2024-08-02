MECHANIC FALLS — The Office of Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating the deaths of three individuals whose bodies were found last Saturday in their second-floor apartment on Highland Avenue.

The bodies of Harmony Mae West, 11 and Hope Marie West, 6, were found in their 5 Highland Ave. home last Saturday, as well as their mother, Jennifer Barney, 37, Mechanic Falls Police Chief Jeffrey Goss said Thursday in a statement.

One child died of multiple stab wounds, while the other died of multiple injuries, according to Shannon Moss, the spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. The death of the mother is pending additional testing, she added.

Goss said that the two girls died by homicide. The mother’s death was ruled a suicide, Goss said Thursday.

According to Moss, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Friday is “still in the process of positively identifying all three deceased individuals.”

Hope West would have turned 7 on July 27, the day the bodies were discovered.

In his statement Thursday, Goss said his department responded to the Highland Avenue address on Saturday at approximately 3:30 p.m. for a report of a stolen U-Haul truck that had not been returned.

“Upon the officer’s arrival, the vehicle was located,” Goss said. “The officer and a deputy with the Androscoggin Sheriff’s Office attempted to make contact with the resident at that address as she was the person who had rented the truck. It was discovered during their investigation that the resident, an adult female was deceased inside her residence. Officers made entry into the home and discovered two children, who were also deceased, inside the residence.”

Mechanic Falls police requested assistance from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit South after the discovery of the three bodies at the residence at the corner of Elm Street and Highland Avenue, Goss said.

Harmony and Hope West were born in Lewiston and the family moved to Mechanic Falls. The girls attended the Elm Street School, but had not been seen at summer school in recent weeks, according to reports.

Neighbors said Sunday they had not seen the girls playing outside in several weeks. The neighbors also said they did not know the family well because the mother, Barney, kept to herself.

The girls’ father, James Lee West, died in 2019 at age 31. According to West’s obituary, he moved to Maine in 2012 from Nevade and had been living in Casco at the time of his death. The obituary said “the company of his two young daughters, Hope and Harmony was his world.”

Several neighbors mentioned that the family had two dogs, a Doberman pinscher and another small, white dog, In the Mechanic Falls police chief ‘s statement, Goss said pets located at the residence were taken by the local animal control officer “until a next of kin can be reached and a determination of the pets’ placement can be decided.”

A GoFundMe page was set up and is managed by the girls’ great-uncle, Dan Parrott of Nevade. The GoFundMe page was established at the request of his sister and the girls’ paternal grandmother Davina Wilcox, who reportedly lives in Lewiston. All funds are expected to go to the family to cover funeral expenses of the two young sisters.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the GoFundMe page had raised $8,846 toward its goal of $10,000.

