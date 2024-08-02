POLAND — Police from multiple jurisdictions were at the scene of a shooting Friday night, with one victim being taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Police from several towns were at the Poland Fire and Rescue Station about 9 p.m. after reports that the shooter had fired rounds into a car earlier in the evening. At the scene, witnesses described police examining a car that appeared to have been struck by gunfire.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office sent deputies to the scene and soon called for assistance from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting or the severity of the victim’s injuries.

Maine State Police did not immediately respond to a request for information.

Androscoggin County Sheriff Eric Samson was at the scene, as was Chief Deputy William Gagne.

Police officers from other towns, including Norway, also responded.

This story will be updated.

