ARLINGTON, Texas — Jonah Heim and Leody Taveras homered back-to-back from the bottom of the order to erase a three-run deficit in the fourth inning, and the Texas Rangers beat the Boston Red Sox 7-4 on Saturday night.

Rob Refsnyder, who tied a career with four hits and had three RBI, hit solo home runs his first two times up – his sixth and seventh of the season – to help the Red Sox build a 3-0 lead before Heim’s tying three-run shot.

Two pitches after Heim’s 10th homer on a high drive down the line in right field, Taveras pulled a liner into the first row in right for his ninth of the season.

Texas reliever José Leclerc (5-4) struck out Ceddanne Rafaela on a checked swing on a full-count pitch in the dirt with the bases loaded when the Rangers trailed 3-0 in the top of the fourth.

Kirby Yates, the sixth Texas pitcher and only reliever in the majors without a blown save in at least eight opportunities, got the last four outs for his 20th save.

Yates ended the eighth with a bases-loaded strikeout of Jarren Duran, who was the All-Star Game MVP after hitting the tiebreaking, two-run homer in the AL’s 5-3 victory at the home of the Rangers last month.

Advertisement

The fourth set of consecutive homers for Texas this season came after Tanner Houck struck out seven in the first three innings. That included six consecutive outs on strikes, capped by a 13-pitch at-bat against Marcus Semien to end the third.

Houck (8-8) was replaced after allowing three consecutive hits to start the sixth, and the Rangers added three more in a row against Brennan Bernardino in a three-run inning. Ezequiel Duran, Taveras and Josh Smith, who had three hits, each drove in a run with a single.

Refsnyder’s second home run – the first multihomer game of his nine-year career – was followed by Connor Wong’s RBI single in the fourth against Cody Bradford. The left-hander who opened the season with wins in his first three starts was making his second appearance and first start after missing 3 1/2 months because of a back injury.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Outfielder Tyler O’Neill was unavailable because of an illness. He stayed at the team hotel, and Manager Alex Cora said it would likely be Monday before O’Neill played again. … Right-hander Chris Martin, who has been sidelined a month because of elbow inflammation, threw a 35-pitch bullpen session and could go on a rehab assignment Wednesday. … Right-hander Liam Hendriks, recovering from Tommy John surgery, is set to throw the first of at least three live batting practice sessions Tuesday.

Rangers: Right-hander Jacob deGrom threw a 45-pitch bullpen session with no apparent issues and will soon face hitters for the first time since right elbow surgery in June 2023.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous