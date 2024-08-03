The Brunswick Police Department is getting ready for its National Night Out this Tuesday, a now cemented tradition for the community.

On August 6 the Brunswick Parks and Recreation Department will host the annual community building event, where residents can come and meet officers, check out community resources and view demonstrations. The block party-esque affair will coincide with a national police and community relationship building initiative.

National Night Out events got kick-started in 1984 by the Pennsylvania-based National Association of Town Watch. Now police departments across the country host an event every first Tuesday in August (aside from a few areas that celebrate in October).

The country-wide initiative aims to build community and promote partnerships between neighborhoods and police forces. Millions participate each year, according to the National Night Out website. Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart said that previous years of hosting the event has seen high attendance.

Brunswick’s event offers the community a close up chance to learn about the police force, including opportunities to meet officers, watch K9 demonstrations and experiences a public safety “touch a truck” event.

Stewart said that this year will include multiple demonstrations involving ambulances, boats and the famous L.L. Bean Bootmobile. LifeFlight of Maine, a nonprofit and the state’s only air ambulatory service, will also be coming with their helicopter, he said.

Stewart also confirmed there will be a dunk tank again, which he has volunteered for.

Ahead of the event, the police department is accepting new or gently used backpack donations until Monday, August 5. Donations should be brought into the Police Department.

The event will take place on August 6 at the Brunswick Recreation Center, and will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

