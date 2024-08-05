Brunswick Town Councilor Steve Walker has resigned from the District 2 seat, which will lead to a special election to fill the role.

Walker submitted his resignation on July 31, just days ahead of his effective leave date of Aug. 6. The Town Council meeting Monday, Aug. 5, is expected to be his last. Councilors are expected coordinate a special election for the District 2 seat.

“Due to recent changes in my personal life, I will be relocating to a primary residence located outside of District 2 but fortunately still within the town that I love,” Walker wrote in his resignation.

In his resignation letter addressed to Town Council Chairperson Abby King, who’s term expires this December, Walker stated that the decision came with “a heavy heart” and that he hoped to continue his roles on the Shellfish Ordinance Task Force and Comprehensive Plan Update Committee. He also acknowledged that committee rules may not allow him, now a resident, to do so.

In his letter, Walker noted that while his leave was difficult, District 2 interests were in “great hands” under the leadership of newly appointed Town Manager Julia Henze and the Town Council. He had recently voted in favor of formally appointing Henze, who was interim manager, for the permanent role.

Walker had previously served on the Planning Board for five years and is currently serving as the executive director of the Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust and the regional project manager at Maine Coast Heritage Trust.

A Brown University and University of Maine at Orono graduate, Walker’s background also included stints at Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and as Brunswick’s natural resources planner.

Town Council rules state that a vacant but unexpired term position must be filled via special election. Vacancies in a district seat must be filled by a person from the relevant district.

Typically, if the remainder of the term is fewer than six months, councilors can simply appoint someone to the position for the remainder of the term. Walker’s term, however, ends in December 2025.

Town Clerk Fran Smith proposed for Monday’s Town Council meeting to schedule the special election for the nationwide Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Nomination papers will be made available immediately and are due on Sept. 6.

This story will be updated.

