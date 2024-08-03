The Prosecutor and the Felon … sounds a little like an old Warner Bros. cartoon, but the growing truth of it is the almost immediate characterization of the Harris-Trump campaign for president because neither candidate can outrun the past.

On the Harris side of the scale is a prosecutor with a more than creditable record, a United States senator who served with distinction and, until she becomes president, a vice president who has brought extraordinary clarity and enthusiasm to the race.

Balance this against a child of privilege whose goal is more to “possess” the presidency than “serve” the people, a man of questionable character with respect to women, and a criminal character with respect to business and politics. Candidate Trump has shown us again and again who he is and what he is, which is not to say he shouldn’t have a place in the country, only that it should not be in the White House. Perhaps he could find his reward at Mar-a-Lago, where no one checks his scorecard.

In any event, let him go quietly into the night, and let freedom ring!

John Forssen

Kennebunk

