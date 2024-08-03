In the wake of President Biden’s announcement that he will not pursue reelection, Sen. Angus King should follow suit. In the July 21 Press Herald, King is quoted as describing Biden’s choice as one that will “cement his legacy among some of the greatest statesman in our country’s history.” King goes on to claim that, like George Washington, Biden recognized the presidency’s purpose as greater than one individual.

Underlying King’s words is a belief that many Americans share regarding politicians in today’s age: They are aging out of their positions, and we will soon face a government comprised entirely of individuals who will not have to face the repercussions of their legislative actions, yet their children and grandchildren will.

President Biden made a heroic, difficult decision when he decided to not accept the party nomination. We need more politicians to do the same. We need new blood in Congress, and we need this desperately in Maine. Sen. Angus King, a senator since 2013, is running for reelection this November; if reelected, he will turn 86 while in Congress.

Biden’s choice should represent the dawn of a new age in politics, one where the leaders of America represent the future of our country. In this upcoming senatorial election, King will face David Costello, the Democratic nominee, who promises real change for the state of Maine and for Congress as a whole. King has done an admirable job, but Maine must look toward the future and elect politicians who will lead us there.

Anya Offit

Cape Elizabeth

