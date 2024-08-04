CAPE ELIZABETH – Ann Marie Hecker (née Macomber), born on April 16, 1957, in Kents Hill, Maine, passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2024, at the age of 67 in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. Ann’s life was characterized by her profound kindness, generosity, and a nurturing spirit that touched everyone she met.﻿

Ann’s academic journey included studies at Clark University where she met the love of her life Rob. This would start a beautiful journey where the two would share over 40 years of love and family. She received her Master’s degree from Rutgers which paved the way for a career that began in social work. Her compassion and empathy led her to excel in helping others. Ann later embraced the joys of motherhood as a stay-at-home mom, attending countless ballet recitals, little league games, and band concerts for her children. She later became a beloved pre-school teacher in Tennessee where she dedicated countless hours to creating materials for her students.﻿

Art was a significant part of Ann’s life; she was an accomplished watercolor artist who found joy and expression in her creative pursuits. Her hobbies extended to reading, gardening, and cooking, always finding happiness in the simple pleasures of life. Ann was a devoted fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide, often found cheering passionately during football games.﻿

Ann’s life was enriched by her loving family. She is survived by her husband, Rob Hecker; daughter, Abigail Caldwell; son, Jacob Hecker; and grandchildren, Mary Carol Caldwell and Gus Caldwell. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jean and Harold Macomber; sister, Dottie Macomber; and grandson, Henry Caldwell.﻿

Ann also cherished her time talking to her feathered friend, Luther the Raven, at the Maine Wildlife Center in Gray. ﻿

Ann Marie Hecker will be remembered as a beacon of love and kindness, whose legacy will continue to inspire those who knew her. Her life was a testament to the beauty of putting others first and the profound impact of nurturing relationships.﻿

Ann’s Graveside Service will be on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 10 a.m., in the East Readfield Cemetery, Plains Road, Readfield.

Arrangements are in the care of the Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website http://www.khrfuneralhomes.com.

﻿In memory of Ann, contributions can be made to the Maine Wildlife Center or to the Dana Farber Jimmy Fund, supporting causes she was passionate about.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous