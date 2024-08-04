COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Diane Helen (Cary) Meredith, 75, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2024, in Colorado Springs, Colo., after a short battle with leukemia.

Diane was born in Syracuse, N.Y., on Nov. 24, 1948 and raised in Falmouth. A lifelong learner and educator, Diane graduated with a Bachelors of Science from University of Maine and a Masters Degree from Truman University. In 1980 she began a 30-plus year career in Special Education in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Her dedication to teaching and her students made a profound impact on many lives. In retirement, she continued with her passion by tutoring her three grandchildren in their school work and in music lessons. Diane was an avid gardener and she loved all animals, especially dogs.

She was predeceased by her parents, John and Helen Cary; and her two brothers Raymond (4) and Thomas (3). Diane leaves behind her two daughters, Molly Artes (Meredith) (of Colorado Springs and Julia Weidle (Meredith) of Arvada as well as her three grandchildren Emma and Liam Artes and Charlotte Weidle. Her surviving siblings are Barbara Gruden (7), David Cary (1), Margaret “Meg” Cary, Robert “Bobby” Cary (2), and John Kevin (and wife Sue) Cary (2) and Mary Elizabeth Spofford (2).

A celebration of life will be planned for later this summer.

The family would like to thank the community, team of doctors, and anyone who assisted Diane on her final journey home. A loving mother, she is greatly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of donations or floral arrangements, Diane’s daughters encourage you to plant a tree or flower in her name in honor of her love of nature and gardening.

