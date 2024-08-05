Hewnoaks is an artist residency program in Lovell, and it’s throwing one heck of a bash on Saturday.

Wild Light is an art festival and lawn party running from 3-7 p.m. at the Hewnoaks Artist Residency at 68 Hewnoaks Road in Lovell. Admission is free.

The schedule includes a pop-up exhibition along with dance and music performances. Some of the participating visual artists are Cushman Amesbury, Maya Attean, Jon Caterina and Louisa Donelson, among several others.

Wild Light also features musical performances by Asha Tamarisa and Myles Bullen, both Hewnoaks alums.

Little House Dance will be performing.

DogHaus will be on site with hot dogs and desserts for purchase. Additionally, some complimentary light refreshments, including beer, will be available.

Chairs and blankets are encouraged.

For complete details, visit hewnoaks.org.

