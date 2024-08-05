AUGUSTA — Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows on Monday unveiled a model design for what could soon become the new Maine state flag.

The design was one of more than 400 submissions that Bellows received as part of a design contest she announced in June.

All entries had to include the elements of the original state flag used in the early 1900s: a pine tree in the center, a blue star in the upper corner and a buff background. But Bellows opted for a more lifelike tree image instead of a stylized version of a pine tree that some had proposed.

Maine voters will decide in November whether to adopt the design as the new state flag. If approved, it will replace the flag that features the Maine state seal.

“The design I have selected as the model flag to be delivered to the adjutant general – designed by Adam Lemire of Gardiner – stood out as a beautiful, faithful representation of an Eastern White Pine tree proper. Should voters vote yes to Question 5 in November, we will have a beautiful state flag that honors our past and our future,” Bellows said.

The submissions came from 42 states and a few foreign countries.

Bellows got help from a diverse group of advisers during the review of submissions and when selecting the winner.

Maine State Archivist Kate McBrien, Deputy Secretary of State Lelia DeAndrade and Deputy Secretary of State Joann Bautista helped choose the 10 finalists. A panel made up of former Rep. Sean Paulhus, D-Bath, Sen. Rick Bennett, R-Oxford, Sen. Tim Nangle, D-Windham, Rep. Caleb Ness, R-Fryeburg, Rep. Maureen Terry, D-Gorham, Maine State Historian Earle Shettleworth, Former Rep. Gerald Talbot, D-Portland, Dr. Chandra Bhimull and retired journalist Bill Green helped select the winner.

