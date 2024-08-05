Maine-based Coffee By Design roasted a special blend of beans honoring Doug Emhoff, husband of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

The speculatively titled “First Gentleman’s Blend” includes notes of dark chocolate and blueberry, according to the label seen in a photo the second gentleman shared in a social media post on Monday.

Sales of the blend are slated to launch in-store and online Thursday, owner Mary Allen Lindemann said on a phone call Monday night. She added that $5 from each pound sold will be donated to Harris’ presidential campaign.

“We were so moved by him that we just had to do something,” Lindemann said, adding that Emhoff has stood as a strong advocate for social justice in his own right.

Being an aspirational coffee blend was not on my 2024 bingo card. pic.twitter.com/4D3XIHGBmH — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) August 5, 2024

Lindemann said she and her fiancé designed and created three bags of the blend in the hours before Emhoff held a fundraiser in Maine last week. She gave Emhoff the bags via a member of his staff that afternoon.

Emhoff had previously toured the Coffee By Design roastery, so Lindemann knew he preferred a dark roast. She said her team realized “he actually really loves coffee,” though he had never been to a roastery before stopping by CBD.

Advertisement

“It takes a strong man to stand by a strong woman,” a summary of the blend’s flavor profile reads. “Doug is an outstanding activist in his own right; supporting gender equity, equal access to justice and combatting antisemitism. Enjoy this bold, strong dark roast made in his honor. Tastes like hope!”

The blend was “created as a special gift” for Emhoff, the company said in an Instagram story.

Though “First Gentleman’s Blend” does not currently appear on the company’s online store, CBD is donating $5 to Harris’ campaign for every pound of its Girl Blend sold online and in-store, the company announced last month.

Emhoff toured the company’s headquarters during a recent visit to Maine, before returning to the state less than a week later for a fundraiser after Harris officially launched her campaign. Lindemann said she bought a ticket for herself and her 19-year-old daughter for the fundraiser, where they gave Emhoff the bags through members of his team.

CBD has previously sold fundraising blends commemorating Juneteenth and supporting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, spokesperson Gillian Britt said.

Lindemann said the response Monday, which included hundreds of comments on social media and a mention in Politico, was far greater than she expected.

Said she did not know whether Emhoff had tried the coffee yet.

“I’m hoping they’ll be serving it in the White House,” Lindemann said with a laugh. “That’s our goal.”

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: