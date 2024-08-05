SAINT-DENIS, France — All the overhead shots and race replays tell the same story. Noah Lyles only led one time during his Olympic 100-meter sprint for the ages: at the finish line.

There’s a good argument that the rest of his stay at these Paris Games won’t be anywhere near as nip-and-tuck.

With the Olympics still abuzz over his .005-second victory in the 100, Lyles didn’t have much time to rest before moving to his next event. He is a heavy favorite in the 200 meters, his better race, and a race he has not lost since the Olympic final in Tokyo three years ago, where he finished third.

He said he got about four hours of sleep after the big race, after which he returned to the track Monday, where he won the opening heat in the 200 in 20.19 seconds.

Lyles beat defending Olympic champion Andre De Grasse of Canada by .11 seconds in what was a routine, no-drama run through the curve – in other words, everything his title race in the 100 the night before was not.

Also advancing in the 200 were Americans Erriyon Knighton (20.00) and Kenny Bednarek, who ran 19.97 and could very well be Lyles’ biggest challenger come the final set for Thursday,

Lyles is trying to become the first man to double since Usain Bolt did it for the third time at the Rio Games in 2016. Carl Lewis is the last U.S. man to pull it off in the 100-200, back in 1984 in Los Angeles.

Lyles’ willingness – make that, desire – to be the front man for a sport that yearns for new fans feels like a game-changer to Seb Coe, the World Athletics president who called Sunday’s race “if not perfect, about as close to perfect as you can get.”

“If I’m wearing a promoter’s hat, then him winning last night was important, because he’s now creating a narrative that’s heading us back into Usain Bolt territory,” Coe said. “That’s hugely important.”

Also Monday in track and field, Mondo Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record at the Olympics in Saint-Denis, France, clearing 20 feet, 6 inches to cap his second straight gold-medal performance on the sport’s biggest stage.

Duplantis cleared the mark on his third and final try. It marked the ninth time the Louisiana-born 24-year-old, who competes for his mother’s native Sweden, has broken the record, but the first time at the Olympics.

Duplantis last broke the record April 20 in China. America’s Sam Kendricks won the silver medal and Emmanouli Karalis of Greece took the bronze.

Duplantis was the closing act on a night that included an upset by Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet in the women’s 5,000 meters. One of the world’s best distance runners, Chebet’s Kenyan teammate Faith Kipyegon, got disqualified after she traded elbows with world-record holder Gudaf Tsegay, with two laps left.

Kipyegon’s ouster elevated Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands to a silver medal. Hassan will also race in the 10,000 and marathon, trying to duplicate her three distance medals from the Tokyo Games.

MEN’S SOCCER: Juanlu Sanchez came off the bench to fire Spain to a record-equaling fifth Olympic men’s soccer final.

Sanchez struck in the 85th minute at Stade de Marseille to seal a 2-1 win over Morocco in Marseille, France, and set up a final against either France or Egypt at the Paris Games.

Morocco led 1-0 at halftime after the tournament’s leading scorer, Soufiane Rahimi, converted a penalty in the 37th.

Spain evened the score in the 65th when Fermin Lopez showed quick feet in the box and hit a left-footed shot low in the bottom corner. The Barcelona midfielder then provided the assist that set up Sanchez to sweep his winning goal into the far corner.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Brazil has appealed FIFA’s decision to suspend Marta for two matches after her red card in the group stage of the women’s soccer tournament at the Paris Olympics.

Brazil is set to face World Cup champion Spain in a semifinal match at Marseille on Tuesday.

Marta sat out Brazil’s 1-0 quarterfinal victory over host France after she received a red card in her team’s group-stage finale against Spain for a foul on Olga Carmona.

The red card was an emotional blow to Marta, the team captain and a six-time world player of the year who has said this is her final international tournament with the team.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Two U.S. teams fell on the sand at Eiffel Tower Stadium in Paris, with Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss losing to Canada in the women’s quarterfinals a few hours after Chase Budinger and Miles Evans lost to Norway in the men’s.

Only Miles Evans and Andy Benesh advanced on the day, joining Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes in the elite eight.

CYCLING: The British trio of Katy Marchant, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane shattered the world record in the women’s team sprint while beating New Zealand in a head-to-head showdown for the gold medal in Montigny-Le-Bretonneaux, France, to open the track cycling program at the Paris Olympics.

In the three-lap race, the British trio trailed Rebecca Petch, Shaane Fulton and Ellesse Andrews after the first 250 meters. But they quickly pulled ahead after the second lap, then blitzed the last to finish in 45.196 seconds, earning their nation’s first medal in the event on a hot, humid night inside the Vélodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

MEN’S WATER POLO: Hannes Daube and Max Irving each scored three times to lead the United States to a surprising 14-11 victory over Croatia in Nanterre, France, on the final day of group play.

The Americans improved to 3-2 at the Games with their second straight win. They finished third in Group A, setting up a quarterfinal matchup with Australia on Wednesday.

