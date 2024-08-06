Pinecone Studio in Brunswick has launched a new monthly event series, C.H.A.T.S. (Creative Help Active Thinking Sessions), designed to bring together creative minds and inspire collaboration among those passionate about developing their craft and business. The first session is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the studio, 3 Cranberry Dr.

The event features renowned speakers Tom Brudzinski and Valerie Upham, promises to be an evening of inspiration, insight, and creative exploration. In Brudzinski’s portion, “The Lifting of Veils,” he will will share his journey through the worlds of architecture, art and the unexpected inspiration found in crustaceans. In “Along the Way” with Upham, the founder of Pinecone Studio, she will take attendees on a journey through her 40-year dream to create a space where creativity thrives.

Brudzinski is a visual storyteller from Orr’s Island with over 45 years of experience in architecture and the creative industry. He has had a rich career that spans significant projects like Columbia, MD and Faneuil Hall Marketplace. Brudzinski’s presentation will offer a unique perspective on the intersections of art and life. Learn more by following him on Instagram @lobstartstudios or visiting his website at lobstart.com.

Upham’s story is one of perseverance, passion and the pursuit of a lifelong dream to establish a studio where creative minds can connect and grow. In her talk, Upham will share the lessons, challenges and triumphs that have shaped her path, offering invaluable insights for anyone looking to turn their passion into reality.

Event schedule:

• 6 p.m. – Arrival and refreshments. Guests will sign in and have the opportunity to donate.

• 6:30 p.m. – Introduction of Tom Brudzinski.

• 7:10 p.m. – 10-minute break.

• 7:20 p.m. – Introduction of Valerie Upham.

• 8:10 p.m. – Q&A session. An open forum for attendees to engage with the speakers and delve deeper into their

creative processes.

• 8:30 p.m. – Event concludes.

For more information and to reserve a spot at the event, visit pineconestudio.org/chats.

