Thornton names new director of student support

Melissa Camire has joined Thornton Academy as the school’s director of student support. In this role, Camire oversees special education programs that support students with a disability to ensure their academic success.

Camire joins Thornton from Child Development Services, where she served as program manager. She received a bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy from the University of New England and a master’s from the University of Florida. She also holds a Maine Special Education Administrator Certification.

Camire lives in Saco with her husband, Jeff, and their children. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with family and watching her boys’ sporting events.

Chenette reappointed to state Freedom of Access agency

York County Commissioner Justin Chenette, of Saco, has been reappointed by

Senate President Troy Jackson to a government agency responsible for improving

Freedom of Access laws.

Advertisement

Chenette will remain on Maine’s Right to Know Advisory Committee for another three years, after serving an initial term which began in 2021. The committee is an on-going advisory council with oversight authority to make recommendations to the governor, Legislature, chief jstice of the Supreme Judicial Court, and local governments regarding best practices in providing the public and press access to records and proceedings and to maintain the integrity of Freedom of Access laws.

“It’s critical that we have all levels of government operate in the sunshine to be held accountable by the press and the public alike,” Chenette said. “The work we do helps build public trust and confidence through actionable improvements to government transparency and open decision-making.

The committee issues annual reports that form the basis of analysis on progress related to past legislative actions and recommend future legislation for additional changes to Freedom of Access laws. Appointed members work with various stakeholders including the Public Access Ombudsman, the Judicial Branch and the Legislature to implement their recommendations.

The latest report can be found at legislature.maine.gov/doc/10582.

As this is a personal appointment, it doesn’t require Senate confirmation approval and Chenette’s new term begins immediately. Chenette previously served eight years in the Legislature.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: