Regional School Unit 21 Human Resources Director Scott Harrison is resigning after nearly four years in the district. In a letter to his colleagues on July 26, Harrison said it is “with a heavy heart” that he announces his resignation.

The experience of building the HR department from the ground up has been “inspiring and challenging,” Harrison said, and said he is grateful for everyone who has helped him along the way.

“I did not make this decision lightly,” Harrison wrote.

In explaining his decision to leave, Harrison said his experience at RSU 21 has been “particularly challenging,” citing “unprofessional and counterproductive” behaviors in the district. He cited behaviors “inconsistent with the district’s core values,” but didn’t elaborate further.

Harrison’s resignation is the latest of many in the district. Last month, Kennebunk High School Principal Jeremie Sirois resigned, as did three guidance counselors at the high school.

Between April and mid-July, 37 district employees have resigned, including 27 teachers.

Advertisement

At a school board meeting last month, a number of residents and teachers called on the board to investigate the number of departures.

“The amount of turnover recently is not normal,” Sea Road School teacher Erica Sullivan said.

Harrison does not address the growing number of departures in his resignation letter, but credits Superintendent Dr. Terri Cooper for her “unwavering support and leadership,” as well as the school board for supporting the efforts of the HR department.

“She is an incredible educator,” Harrison said. “She cares deeply about this district, its students, and its staff.”

Harrison’s praise of Cooper comes at a time when many residents and educators are voicing their concerns about her leadership style, claiming she is focusing too much on the needs of administration, including the HR department, and not enough on teachers.

At board meetings over the past few months, teachers and residents have called for change in the district, saying teachers do not feel supported by the administration.

Advertisement

“We need to listen to our educators and do better,” resident Beth Fossett said.

Through the turmoil, according to staff members, teachers are still supporting their students. Some, like Sullivan, say they have stayed in the district in hopes of things getting better. Many are holding on to the belief that they will.

In a Facebook post last week, Kennebunk High School teacher Josh Viola expressed his gratitude for the teachers and community members who remain positive during a time of unrest.

“Even with the issues that the district has worked through and continues to work through, there are so many positive faculty and staff members that I work with,” Viola wrote.

Harrison, who will officially leave the district on Sept. 1, said he hopes to see a “stronger collaboration between district employees and HR” in the future.

“I believe fostering this partnership can cultivate a culture of equity and mutual understanding within the district,” Harrison said.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: