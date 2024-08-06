Maine State Police are investigating a crash that blocked four lanes of the turnpike for hours Tuesday morning.

Police say 73-year-old Larry Beaugeard of Dunbarton, New Hampshire, was driving a tractor-trailer southbound in the rain at 2:20 a.m. when he lost control and crashed into the median guardrail near mile marker 22.

The truck was intertwined with the guardrail and blocked the two passing lanes on both the northbound and southbound sides of the turnpike, police said. The trailer was mostly empty, but the plumbing supplies that were inside were strewn across the northbound lanes.

Beaugeard was taken to a local hospital with injuries police believe are not life-threatening.

The scene was cleared by 6:30 a.m. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Wells police, Kennebunk Fire Department and Ray’s Truck Service.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: