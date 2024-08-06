Circus Smirkus is back in Maine for more than a dozen shows under the big top this summer. The first of four shows at the Cumberland Fairgrounds were Monday before two more on Tuesday. The next stop for the circus will be four shows at Rockin’ Horse Stables in Kennebunkport on Thursday and Friday and five shows at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds on Aug. 11-13.

Circus Smirkus was founded in 1987 as an arts and education organization, training performers, offering camps and classes, and putting on family shows. It’s based in Vermont.

