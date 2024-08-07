Portland will be playing for a trip to the Little League World Series on national television Thursday night.

Portland will face either Bridgewater American of Massachusetts or Salem of New Hampshire in the New England region championship baseball game live on ESPN on Thursday at 7 p.m. The New England tournament is being played in Bristol, Connecticut.

The Maine state champion’s opponent will be decided Wednesday when Bridgewater and Salem play at 1 p.m., also on ESPN.

Portland’s path to the region title game has included victories over both of its potential opponents: 2-0 over Salem on Saturday and 7-1 over Bridgewater American on Monday. Salem and Bridgewater American of Massachusetts each has a win over the region tournament’s other team, Bridgewater American of Vermont.

Portland, led by strong pitching from starters David Rank and Louie Bechard, has allowed only one run in its first two games. Charlie Armstrong is pacing the offense, batting .600 in the first two games, including a 3-for-3 performance with two doubles and three RBI on Monday.

The Little League World Series will be played Aug. 14-25 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Portland is striving to become the fifth Maine team to reach the Little League World Series, joining Gray-New Gloucester last year, Westbrook (2005), Augusta (1971) and Suburban, a team of players from towns surrounding Portland, in 1951.

