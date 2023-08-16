The Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond baseball all-stars have become the first Maine team in 18 years to qualify for the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania. They’ll play their first game in the tournament at 3 p.m. Thursday against a team from Seattle. Here is a closer look at each of the 14 players on the New England champions from Maine:
CAM BECKWITH
Age: 11
Position: 1B/RF
School: Gray-New Gloucester Middle School
Favorite subject: Social Studies
Favorite food: Spaghetti and meatballs
Favorite video game: MLB The Show
Favorite athlete: Alex Verdugo
Favorite team: Boston Red Sox
Favorite movie/TV show: Transformers
Favorite music: Country
Favorite all-star memory (so far): Getting catcher’s interference
ALEX HANLON
Age: 12
Position: 3B
School: St. Brigid School, Portland
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite video game: MLB The Show
Favorite athlete: Chris Sale
Favorite team: Boston Red Sox
Favorite movie: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Favorite music group: The Score
Favorite all-star memory (so far): Making it to the LLWS
NATHAN SHELLEY
Age: 12
Position: LF
School: Gray-New Gloucester Middle School
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite food: King crab legs
Favorite video game: Battle Front 2
Favorite athlete: David Pastrnak
Favorite team: Boston Bruins
Favorite movie: The Hunger Games
Favorite band: Metallica
Favorite all-star memory (so far): Winning regionals
CALEB BARKER
Age: 12
Position: 3B/SS/P
School: Gray-New Gloucester Middle School
Favorite subject: Social Studies
Favorite food: Cheese pizza
Favorite video game: MLB The Show
Favorite athlete: David Ortiz
Favorite team: Kansas City Chiefs
Favorite thing to watch on TV: Major League Baseball
Favorite rapper: NLE Choppa
Favorite all-star memory (so far): Closing out the regional game
MASON AMERGIAN
Age: 12
Position: C/P
School: Gray-New Gloucester Middle School
Favorite subject: Dismissal
Favorite food: Ice cream
Favorite video game: MLB The Show
Favorite athlete: Yadier Molina
Favorite team: Boston Red Sox
Favorite movie: The Sandlot
Favorite rapper: Eminem
Favorite all-star memory (so far): Walk-off home run to win states; grand slam in regionals
KAYDEN OLIVER
Age: 12
Position: P/CF
School: Gray-New Gloucester Middle School
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite food: Tacos
Favorite video game: MLB The Show
Favorite athlete: Mike Trout
Favorite team: Boston Red Sox
Favorite movie: Pacific Rim
Favorite singer: Morgan Wallen
Favorite all-star memory (so far): Throwing a no-hitter in state championship
ANTHONY PICCONE
Age: 12
Position: CF/3B
School: Gray-New Gloucester Middle School
Favorite subject: Social Studies
Favorite food: Cheeseburgers
Favorite video game: MLB The Show
Favorite athlete: Ronald Acuna Jr.
Favorite team: Atlanta Braves
Favorite movie: The Sandlot
Favorite rapper: Yeat
Favorite all-star memory (so far): Bonding with teammates and coaches
GAGE RIOUX
Age: 12
Position: SS
School: Gray-New Gloucester Middle School
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite food: Lobster
Favorite video game: Baseball 9
Favorite athlete: Mike Trout
Favorite team: New England Patriots
Favorite movie: World War Z
Favorite band: Linkin Park
Favorite all-star memory (so far): Winning regionals
ZACHARY FEEHAN JR.
Age: 12
Position: 1B/OF
School: Gray-New Gloucester Middle School
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite food: Steak and rice
Favorite video game: MLB The Show
Favorite athlete: Tiger Woods
Favorite team: Boston Bruins
Favorite movie: Happy Gilmore
Favorite singer: Morgan Wallen
Favorite all-star memory (so far): Winning regionals
MASON WESCOTT
Age: 12
Position: 1B
School: Gray-New Gloucester Middle School
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite food: Tacos
Favorite video game: MLB The Show
Favorite athlete: Rafael Devers
Favorite team: Boston Red Sox
Favorite movie/TV show: SpongeBob Squarepants
Favorite singer: HARDY
Favorite all-star memory (so far): Winning regionals
CHASE PACANZA
Age: 12
Position: 2B/OF
School: Gray-New Gloucester Middle School
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite food: Tacos
Favorite video game: MLB The Show
Favorite athlete: Rafael Devers
Favorite team: Boston Red Sox
Favorite movies: Marvel series
Favorite band: The Unscarred
Favorite all-star memory (so far): Winning regionals
GRANT BRANN
Age: 11
Position: RF
School: Gray-New Gloucester Middle School
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite food: Bacon
Favorite video game: NHL23
Favorite athlete: David Pastrnak
Favorite team: Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond all-stars
Favorite movie: Happy Gilmore
Favorite rapper: Snoop Dogg
Favorite all-star memory (so far): Regional championship inside-the-park home run
IVAN DEEMER
Age: 11
Position: 2B/OF
School: Gray-New Gloucester Middle School
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite video game: NBA 2K 23
Favorite athlete: Babe Ruth
Favorite team: Boston Red Sox
Favorite movie: The Sandlot
Favorite type of music: Rock
Favorite all-star memory (so far): Winning Districts
BENJAMIN GILMORE
Age: 10
Position: 2B/C
School: Gray-New Gloucester Middle School
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite video game: MLB The Show
Favorite athlete: Mike Trout
Favorite team: Boston Red Sox
Favorite movie/TV show: Happy Gilmore
Favorite band: AC/DC
Favorite all-star memory (so far): Winning regionals
