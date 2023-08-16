The Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond baseball all-stars have become the first Maine team in 18 years to qualify for the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania. They’ll play their first game in the tournament at 3 p.m. Thursday against a team from Seattle. Here is a closer look at each of the 14 players on the New England champions from Maine:

CAM BECKWITH

Cam Beckwith

Age: 11

Position: 1B/RF

School: Gray-New Gloucester Middle School

Favorite subject: Social Studies

Favorite food: Spaghetti and meatballs

Favorite video game: MLB The Show

Favorite athlete: Alex Verdugo

Favorite team: Boston Red Sox

Favorite movie/TV show: Transformers

Favorite music: Country

Favorite all-star memory (so far): Getting catcher’s interference

ALEX HANLON

Alex Hanlon

Age: 12

Position: 3B

School: St. Brigid School, Portland

Favorite subject: Science

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite video game: MLB The Show

Favorite athlete: Chris Sale

Favorite team: Boston Red Sox

Favorite movie: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Favorite music group: The Score

Favorite all-star memory (so far): Making it to the LLWS

NATHAN SHELLEY

Nathan Shelley

Age: 12

Position: LF

School: Gray-New Gloucester Middle School

Favorite subject: Science

Favorite food: King crab legs

Favorite video game: Battle Front 2

Favorite athlete: David Pastrnak

Favorite team: Boston Bruins

Favorite movie: The Hunger Games

Favorite band: Metallica

Favorite all-star memory (so far): Winning regionals

CALEB BARKER

Caleb Barker

Age: 12

Position: 3B/SS/P

School: Gray-New Gloucester Middle School

Favorite subject: Social Studies

Favorite food: Cheese pizza

Favorite video game: MLB The Show

Favorite athlete: David Ortiz

Favorite team: Kansas City Chiefs

Favorite thing to watch on TV: Major League Baseball

Favorite rapper: NLE Choppa

Favorite all-star memory (so far): Closing out the regional game

MASON AMERGIAN

Mason Amergian

Age: 12

Position: C/P

School: Gray-New Gloucester Middle School

Favorite subject: Dismissal

Favorite food: Ice cream

Favorite video game: MLB The Show

Favorite athlete: Yadier Molina

Favorite team: Boston Red Sox

Favorite movie: The Sandlot

Favorite rapper: Eminem

Favorite all-star memory (so far): Walk-off home run to win states; grand slam in regionals

KAYDEN OLIVER

Kayden Oliver

Age: 12

Position: P/CF

School: Gray-New Gloucester Middle School

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite food: Tacos

Favorite video game: MLB The Show

Favorite athlete: Mike Trout

Favorite team: Boston Red Sox

Favorite movie: Pacific Rim

Favorite singer: Morgan Wallen

Favorite all-star memory (so far): Throwing a no-hitter in state championship

ANTHONY PICCONE

Anthony Piccone

Age: 12

Position: CF/3B

School: Gray-New Gloucester Middle School

Favorite subject: Social Studies

Favorite food: Cheeseburgers

Favorite video game: MLB The Show

Favorite athlete: Ronald Acuna Jr.

Favorite team: Atlanta Braves

Favorite movie: The Sandlot

Favorite rapper: Yeat

Favorite all-star memory (so far): Bonding with teammates and coaches

GAGE RIOUX

Gage Rioux

Age: 12

Position: SS

School: Gray-New Gloucester Middle School

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite food: Lobster

Favorite video game: Baseball 9

Favorite athlete: Mike Trout

Favorite team: New England Patriots

Favorite movie: World War Z

Favorite band: Linkin Park

Favorite all-star memory (so far): Winning regionals

ZACHARY FEEHAN JR.

Zachary Feehan Jr.

Age: 12

Position: 1B/OF

School: Gray-New Gloucester Middle School

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite food: Steak and rice

Favorite video game: MLB The Show

Favorite athlete: Tiger Woods

Favorite team: Boston Bruins

Favorite movie: Happy Gilmore

Favorite singer: Morgan Wallen

Favorite all-star memory (so far): Winning regionals

MASON WESCOTT

Mason Wescott

Age: 12

Position: 1B

School: Gray-New Gloucester Middle School

Favorite subject: Science

Favorite food: Tacos

Favorite video game: MLB The Show

Favorite athlete: Rafael Devers

Favorite team: Boston Red Sox

Favorite movie/TV show: SpongeBob Squarepants

Favorite singer: HARDY

Favorite all-star memory (so far): Winning regionals

CHASE PACANZA

Age: 12

Position: 2B/OF

Chase Pacanza

School: Gray-New Gloucester Middle School

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite food: Tacos

Favorite video game: MLB The Show

Favorite athlete: Rafael Devers

Favorite team: Boston Red Sox

Favorite movies: Marvel series

Favorite band: The Unscarred

Favorite all-star memory (so far): Winning regionals

GRANT BRANN

Grant Brann

Age: 11

Position: RF

School: Gray-New Gloucester Middle School

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite food: Bacon

Favorite video game: NHL23

Favorite athlete: David Pastrnak

Favorite team: Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond all-stars

Favorite movie: Happy Gilmore

Favorite rapper: Snoop Dogg

Favorite all-star memory (so far): Regional championship inside-the-park home run

IVAN DEEMER

Ivan Deemer

Age: 11

Position: 2B/OF

School: Gray-New Gloucester Middle School

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite video game: NBA 2K 23

Favorite athlete: Babe Ruth

Favorite team: Boston Red Sox

Favorite movie: The Sandlot

Favorite type of music: Rock

Favorite all-star memory (so far): Winning Districts

BENJAMIN GILMORE

Benjamin Gilmore

Age: 10

Position: 2B/C

School: Gray-New Gloucester Middle School

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite video game: MLB The Show

Favorite athlete: Mike Trout

Favorite team: Boston Red Sox

Favorite movie/TV show: Happy Gilmore

Favorite band: AC/DC

Favorite all-star memory (so far): Winning regionals

