How to watch Maine’s team in the Little League World Series Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond plays its first game in the tournament on Thursday against a team from Seattle.

Memories linger for last Maine team to play in Little League World Series The 2005 Westbrook baseball all-stars revel in having played on the big stage, and they're rooting for Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond at this year's World Series.

Meet the Maine kids who will play in the Little League World Series From their favorite foods to their favorite movies, get to know the 14 players from the Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond baseball all-stars.

Gray-New Gloucester/ Raymond Little Leaguers are a hit at home Community support, which was already strong, went 'bonkers' when the team won the New England Region championship Thursday night to earn a trip to the Little League World Series.

Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond earns trip to Little League Baseball World Series The Maine champions turn back a comeback bid by Canton, Mass., in the New England Region final, holding on for a 2-1 win.

advertisement