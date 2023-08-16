little league baseball
PublishedAugust 16, 2023
How to watch Maine’s team in the Little League World Series
Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond plays its first game in the tournament on Thursday against a team from Seattle.
PublishedAugust 16, 2023
Memories linger for last Maine team to play in Little League World Series
The 2005 Westbrook baseball all-stars revel in having played on the big stage, and they're rooting for Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond at this year's World Series.
PublishedAugust 16, 2023
Meet the Maine kids who will play in the Little League World Series
From their favorite foods to their favorite movies, get to know the 14 players from the Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond baseball all-stars.
PublishedAugust 11, 2023
Gray-New Gloucester/ Raymond Little Leaguers are a hit at home
Community support, which was already strong, went 'bonkers' when the team won the New England Region championship Thursday night to earn a trip to the Little League World Series.
PublishedAugust 10, 2023
Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond earns trip to Little League Baseball World Series
The Maine champions turn back a comeback bid by Canton, Mass., in the New England Region final, holding on for a 2-1 win.
PublishedAugust 9, 2023
Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond one win away from Little League World Series
The undefeated Maine champions will play for the New England Regional title Thursday night against Canton, Mass.