In photos: Maine’s boys of summer at the plate in the Little League World Series

Mason Amergian, 12, of Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond Little League, fist bumps with Akita Masuda, 12, of Musashi Fuchu Little League of Japan before the opening ceremony at Little League World Series.



The Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond Little League team poses for a photo with Musashi Fuchu Little League of Japan before the opening ceremony at Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., on Wednesday.



Anthony Piccone and his Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond teammates tip their caps as they enter Volunteer Stadium during the opening ceremony at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa.



Anthony Piccone, 12, of Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond Little League, rests against a fence before the opening ceremony at Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., on Wednesday.



Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond Little League players walk back to their dorms after taking batting practice on Wednesday morning at the Little League World Series.



Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond teammates warm-up before their game Thursday against Northeast Seattle at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa.



Austin Barker, 10, left, Beau Amergian, 9, center, and Max Rioux, 8, flex and cheer on the Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond Little League team during the opening ceremony on Wednesday for the Little League World Series.



Maine fans cheer as Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond plays their first game against Seattle Little League on Thursday.



Caleb Barker of Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond throws a pitch during their first game against Seattle Little League on Thursday.



Kayden Oliver of Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond takes the mound during their first game against Seattle Little League on Thursday.



Gage Rioux of Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond gets loose before their first game against Seattle Little League on Thursday.



Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond catcher Mason Amergian takes a late throw to the plate as Owen Luke of Seattle Little League scores in the third inning on Thursday.



Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond teammates meet on the mound with starting pitcher Kayden Oliver during thier game against Seattle Little League on Thursday.



Gage Rioux of Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond dives to tag the second-base bag and force an out during the second inning of their game against Seattle Little League on Thursday.



Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond teammates watch from the dugout during their 0-10 loss in their first game against Seattle Little League on Thursday.



The Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond Little League team members flex their muscles during the opening ceremony at Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., on Wednesday.

