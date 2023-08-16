The Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond baseball all-stars are preparing for their opening game in the 2023 Little League World Series on Thursday.

It’s a double-elimination tournament, so each of the 20 teams (10 from the United States, 10 international) are assured at least two games leading up to the championship game on Aug. 27.

Maine’s first game is at 3 p.m. Thursday against a team from Seattle.

If Maine wins, its next game would be at 3 p.m. Monday.

If Maine loses on Thursday, it would move into the elimination bracket for a game at 2 p.m. Saturday.

All of those games will be televised by ESPN.

Later games in the tournament will be broadcast by ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC.

Games can viewed online on subscription-based streaming services such as YouTube TV or Fubo, both of which offer free trials to potential new subscribers. The games also will be streamed on espn.com and via the ESPN app, but to view games live you may need proof of your cable or TV provider.

