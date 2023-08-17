GRAY — Michelle Trepaney was among the first fans to arrive at Birchwood Brewing on Thursday afternoon, wanting to make sure she got a table near the television. As she waited for her friends to arrive and the Little League World Series game between Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond and Northeast Seattle to start, Trepaney did some work on her laptop.

“It’s absolutely insane to think they’re one of the top 10 teams in the country,” said Trepaney, an accountant who lives in New Gloucester.

The Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond Little League team made it debut in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, and Birchwood Brewing was one of the most popular places for fans to watch. By the time Kayden Oliver threw the game’s first pitch at 3:10 p.m., the restaurant was packed, with many fans finding space to stand and view the game.

A couple tables over from Trepaney, 9-year old Wes Connick of Gray watched the game with his grandmother, Terri Milligan. This summer, Connick played for Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond’s 9-10 year-old all-star team. He wore his jersey as he watched his older friends play on the national stage.

“It’s cool and exciting,” he said. “I think they can go pretty far, but it will be tough to beat all those good teams.”

At the other end of the restaurant, 9-year old John Hanley, a teammate of Connick’s, prepared to watch the game with his father, Eric. John said seeing how hard the older group worked to make it to Williamsport inspired him and his friends.

“They’re good to all these kids,” Eric Hanley said of the Gray-NG team. “I grew up here, played Little League here. They’re doing an awesome job.”

Howard Hughes, the longtime soccer coach who founded the local Patriots Soccer Club, was concerned the long layoff since the team won the New England tournament last week could leave it rusty. When Gray-New Gloucester made an uncharacteristic error in the top of the first inning, it looked like Hughes might be right. Hughes shook his head as Seattle pitcher Trey Kirchoff kept the local boys off balance with a steady stream of off-speed pitches.

“That kid’s throwing nothing but junk. They’re not used to that,” Hughes said.

Fans at Birchwood Brewing cheered as the Gray-NG team was introduced to the national audience watching on ESPN. Trepaney said the attention the team is getting is nice, but some of it is also off-putting. She pulled up a sports betting website on her phone, which listed Oliver as one of the top pitchers in the tournament, making Gray-New Gloucester one of the teams to bet on to go deep. While sports betting has yet to go live in Maine, it is available in nearby states.

“Who the hell bets on 12-year olds? That’s disturbing,” Trepaney said.

When Seattle scored six runs in the top of the third inning to take an 8-0 lead, what had been a raucous, festive atmosphere grew silent. A few minutes prior, it was tough to hear ESPN play-by-play announcer Karl Ravech over the crowd. By now, Ravech’s voice filled the room.

A loud cheer went up when Alex Hanlon singled with two out in the bottom of the third inning for Gray-NG’s first and only hit.

In the top of the fourth inning, Seattle scored its ninth run. Wes Connick put his head in his hands, and rubbed his eyes. Soon, the Northwest region champs had a 10th run, then set down Gray-NG quickly in the bottom of the fourth to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule. Seattle 10, Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond 0. The game was over in an abrupt one hour, 20 minutes.

“They looked pretty nervous. It’s crazy to see all the people at their game. They’re used to playing at our little field in New Gloucester,” Trepaney said.

The Mainers now take on Media, Pennsylvania, at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon in an elimination game. Birchwood Brewing will host another viewing, just as it did for all the big games in the New England tournament, and now the World Series.

Trepaney was asked, will she be here?

“Oh, of course,” she said.

