SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — After playing nearly flawless defense on its journey to the Little League World Series, Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond made too many errors Thursday to lose for the first time in the postseason.

Gray-NG committed four errors, all in the first three innings, and Northeast Seattle cruised to a 10-0 win in each team’s opening game of the 2023 Little League World Series. The game was stopped after four innings because of a mercy rule.

NEXT UP FOR MAINE WHAT: Little League World Series WHO: Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond (New England champions) vs. Media, Pennsylvania (Mid-Atlantic champs) WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday WHERE: Lamade Stadium, South Williamsport, Pa. TV: ESPN

Gray-NG, which had won all 12 of its previous tournament games, will play Media, Pennsylvania, in an elimination game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lamade Stadium. Teams continue to play in the World Series until losing twice.

Northeast Seattle, which has won 10 games in a row, will play at 3 p.m. Monday against an opponent yet to be determined.

Gray-NG starter Kayden Oliver worked out of a two-on jam in the first, but couldn’t get out of the second or third unscathed.

Northeast Seattle got two in the top of the second on a two-run single by Rylan Jackson. Then it scored six in the third, aided by two Gray-NG errors.

Alex Hanlon had the only hit for Gray-NG, a single with two outs in the third.

This story will be updated.

