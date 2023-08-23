A parade on Sunday will honor members of the Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond baseball all-stars who played last week in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

The team was the first from Maine in 18 years to capture a New England regional championship and qualify for the Little League World Series.

The parade will start at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the former Cole Farms Restaurant at 64 Lewiston Road in Gray, according to Coach Brad Shelley, and will head down Route 202 along Main Street, ending at the Douglas Little League Field in the center of Gray. After the parade, players will be available for photographs and autographs as part of a meet-and-greet session until 5:30 p.m.

Parking will available starting at 2:30 p.m. at the town office complex, American Legion Auxiliary, Fiddlehead School and Wilson’s Funeral Home, according a post on the Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond Little League Facebook page.

