Corey Rosier knows the Portland Sea Dogs have been scuffling. A month has gone by since they won a series.

But he also knows an Eastern League playoff berth is within reach.

“Anytime you get a chance to compete for a ring, that’s something cool,” said the Sea Dogs outfielder. “Obviously, we haven’t been playing great baseball for the past few weeks, but I think this was a big step in turning it around. We’re still in the fight.”

Rosier rapped three of Portland’s 13 hits and scored twice as the Sea Dogs kicked off their longest homestand of the season with a 4-2 victory over the visiting Richmond Flying Squirrels on Tuesday night before a crowd of 6,509 at Hadlock Field.

Rosier bats ninth in the order. Tyler McDonough, who bats eighth, also had three hits, scored a run and drove in an insurance run in the eighth inning.

McDonough also delivered one of several outstanding defensive plays in support of Sea Dogs starting pitcher Hunter Dobbins (4-4). With Portland trailing 2-1 in the top of the fourth inning, Richmond’s Sean Roby drove a ball off the wall in left field but McDonough played the carom perfectly and his throw to second base easily beat Roby, erasing a potential leadoff double.

The Flying Squirrels didn’t manage another hit the rest of the game. Dobbins held them to three hits over seven innings, striking out six and walking three. Richmond catcher Andy Thomas hit a two-run homer in the second to give the Flying Squirrels a 2-0 lead.

Dobbins said he had four pitches working well Tuesday night.

“Also, having this great defense behind me, I can just throw it in if I get behind in the count,” he said, “and almost dare hitters to try to get it past them.”

Third baseman Chase Meidroth turned in two web gems, making a running over-the-shoulder catch in shallow left and later uncorking a strong throw across the diamond from foul territory after corralling a grounder well behind the bag.

On consecutive plays in the sixth inning, shortstop Brainer Bonaci flagged down a smoking line drive on a short hop to his left and second baseman Nick Yorke followed with a shovel pass with his glove, both resulting in outs at first base.

“It starts with the starting pitching,” Rosier said. “When you’ve got a guy who’s rolling like that, everyone’s on their toes and ready to make plays. I think that’s what leads the charge.”

Wyatt Olds and Luis Guerrero followed Dobbins with an inning each of hitless relief. Guerrero picked up his 18th save.

The Sea Dogs took the lead for good by opening the home fifth with consecutive singles by McDonough, Rosier, Bonaci and Yorke. It was Yorke who first put Portland on the board, with a two-out single to score Rosier, who had doubled.

“It was a good start to the two-week homestand,” said Sea Dogs Manager Chad Epperson. “Knowing that we’re going to have 12 straight games at home for the first time is nice. You could definitely feel the energy (Tuesday night).”

NOTES: Former big leaguer and Japanese star Yoshi Tsutsugo played left field and went 0 for 4 for the Flying Squirrels. Tsutsugo signed a minor-league deal with the parent San Francisco Giants on Monday. After belting 205 home runs in Japan, he signed a two-year, $12 million contract with Tampa Bay prior to the 2020 season. He also played for the Dodgers and Pirates and opened this season with Triple-A Round Rock, a Rangers affiliate, before opting out in June and finding a home with Staten Island of the independent Atlantic League. … Richmond turned four double plays … Sea Dogs catcher Alex Erro joined the club Tuesday morning from High-A Greenville. He played infield at Northwestern and his first season (2019) of pro ball before the Red Sox asked him to convert.

