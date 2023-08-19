SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Little League World Series journey ended Saturday afternoon for the Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond Little League team, but it put up a strong showing.

Media, Pennsylvania, pushed across two runs in the top of the sixth inning to break a tie and defeat Gray-NG 5-3 in an elimination game before 22,809 at Lamade Stadium.

Defense again hurt Gray-NG, which committed four errors, including one in the decisive sixth to go along with three singles. Nathaniel Saleski drove in the go-ahead run with no outs in the sixth.

Gray-NG, the fourth team from Maine to compete in the Little League World Series, finished 0-2, losing 10-0 to a team from Seattle in its opener.

Saturday’s game didn’t start well for Gray-NG, with two errors in the top of the first that helped Media score three times. But unlike the opener, when Gray-NG couldn’t get the bat on the ball, its batters got on track in the bottom of the first.

Gage Rioux led off with a single and ran all the way to third on an outfield misplay. He scored two pitches later on an errant throw by the catcher.

With one out, Mason Amergian singled up the middle He went to third on a single by Caleb Barker and scored on a wild pitch, brining Gray-NG within 3-2 after one.

It stayed that way into the bottom of the fourth when Gray-NG strung together three consecutive two-out singles, the final one a line shot to center by Amergian to drive in Rioux with the tying run.

Amergian pitched well, allowing just seven hits, with no walks, and striking out five.

Gray-NG, which had just one hit in its opening loss, had six against Pennsylvania, two each by Rioux and Amergian.

