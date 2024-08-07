Recently, there has been much publicity about the choice of state flag.

I, for one, do not understand the need to change from the present version. The flag we have now conveys what our state is all about. On it, the farmers and the mariners represent our Founding Fathers and the industries that made us what we are. The moose represents our diverse wildlife. The pine tree, our great forests; the lumberjacks, the people who toiled to build our homes and businesses. The North Star is represented, and our motto, Dirigo, tells who we were, who we are and who we want to be.

Why change a symbol that so richly describes and honors those who made our beloved state what it is today?

John Farmer

Gorham

